GOG reveals its fourth free game in the digital store's Christmas promotion, which will be available for 72 hours.

Although PC gamers are being able to enjoy one of the star promotions of the Christmas season Thanks to the Epic Games Store and its 17 free games, GOG doesn't want to be left out either. The CD Projekt RED platform has already announced that during the Christmas offers They would give away 5 games to all users who wanted to claim them and three of them have already been known. Nevertheless, The fourth that will be announced today has already been leaked.

And the person in charge of making it known has been one of the most reliable leakers in the entire sector, especially when it comes to free games: billbil-kun. The user has revealed that Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure will be the new free GOG game that will be revealed today starting at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). As this is a 72-hour promotion, you can claim until next December 29 at 3:00 p.m., so you will still have time to get it if you cannot access it during the first few hours. Remember that, once you claim it, it will be yours forever.

Download Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure for FREE on GOG

Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, new free GOG game for a limited time

You are Neil Conrad, CDI agent. Awakened by the news of a murder, you immerse yourself in a case that will soon change your life and the entire solar system.. Ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth is revealed… or not. The story branches and ends depending on your actions. There is no going back. Sure, you can rush to the end, if you don't mind paying the price. Play your cards right and you might just make it out alive. Some questions do not have a correct answer. Would you betray a friend to protect your family? Would you put a loved one in danger in exchange for public safety? Will you keep the peace or reveal the horrible truth that is shaking the world?

Therefore, don't miss the opportunity to get a new free game thanks to GOG. You will have to claim it before next December 29 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)at which time the promotion will end.

