The film Godzilla: Minus One by Takashi Yamazaki already has a higher box office receipt than Shin Godzilla (2016) by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi.

Even before its release, Godzilla: Minus One was already aiming high, and after its release it has proven to live up to expectations, dazzling critics and the public; Proof of this are its numbers achieved at the box office.

Godzilla: Minus One currently has a worldwide gross of 78 million dollars -42 of them raised in the United States-, making the new kaiju film, directed by Takashi Yamazaki and produced by That onebreak some records.

To begin with, the film has already surpassed Shin Godzilla (2016) at the box office. Hideaki Anno y Shinji Higuchithe monster's previous foray into cinema without counting on the films of the MonsterVerse. That film managed to raise 77.9 million dollars worldwide – less than 2 of them coming from the United States.

After having surpassed Shin Godzilla, Godzilla: Minus One manages to become the movie of Godzilla in Japanese highest grossing of all timedemonstrating that the kaiju from Toho continues to have great potential in every corner.

Will there be a sequel to Godzilla: Minus One?

Minami Ichikawathe producer of Godzilla: Minus One, said in a recent interview that Toho was in no rush to make a live-action remake of Godzillabut that they would continue making new productions related to the monster, either as advertisements or in animation.

To do one sequel to Godzilla: Minus Oneit would take “a good idea, a good script, a good director and a good cast.”

Godzilla: Minus One premiered in Spanish cinemas last December 15and in January next year it will arrive in Japan a new version of the film in black and white as a tribute to the first films of the saga that has not yet been confirmed for the rest of the territories.