When we think about cinema, the first thing that comes to mind is Hollywood; However, in the rest of the world very good quality films are made. One of those productions that gave something to talk about in a positive way is Godzilla Minus One, which has already broken an important box office record.

For people who don't know, Godzilla Minus One is a Japanese film directed by Takashi Yamazaki and produced by Toho Studios. It debuted this fall in its homeland and obtained very good financial results, and recently began its projection in the United States.

Godzilla Minus One vence a Dragon Ball Super

This production, which once again puts the kaiju at the center of the story, is currently in its third week on the US billboard. He still maintains the good rhythm and has just break a record that belonged to Dragon Ball Super.

Specifically, Godzilla Minus One raised $1.3 billion during its last weekend in theaters in the United States. This means that its box office in that territory amounts to $34 billion, approximately. He has already surpassed $57 MMDD in total collection, according to the latest reports.

In this way, the giant monster movie ousted Dragon Ball Super: Broly and is already the 6. Most successful Japanese film on American soil. These good results are not surprising. After the initial success, the film was screened in 2600 additional rooms in all the country.

Godzilla Minus One is one of the biggest surprises of 2023

To contextualize, the Toei Animation animated film raised $115.7 billion throughout the world during its run in theaters. Could the Japanese kaiju feature film surpass that figure?

Without a doubt, the good reception at the box office is due to the favorable reviews. The film starring Minami Hamabe, Ryūnosuke Kamiki and Hidetaka Yoshioka has an approval rating of 90% on the Tomatometer from Tomatazos. Critics praised the visual effects and overall plot development.

Now, when does Godzilla Minus One arrive in Mexico? Fans of our country will be able to enjoy it from December 28th in Cinepolis.

But tell us, what do you think of this new record? Let us read you in the comments.

