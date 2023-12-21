Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the black and white version of Godzilla: Minus One opens in theaters in Japan on January 12, 2024.

Despite the obstacles it has had in Spanish movie theaters, Godzilla: Minus One has had a very good reception at the box office, which shows that people still maintain interest in this classic monster cinematic.

Such is the reception that the film has had throughout the world that Toho has just announced a new version of Godzilla: Minus One in black and white to give it an even more classic touch.

To whet your appetite (pun intended), the studio has released the trailer for the black and white version of Godzilla: Minus Onewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The kaiju returns to theaters with a new black and white version

Under the script and direction of Takashi Yamazaki (Lupine III: The First, Stand by Me Doraemon, Dragon Quest: Your Story), the plot of Godzilla: Minus One is set long before the current events of the famous kaiju.

Thus, the film is set in post-war Japan, where Its inhabitants are going to have to deal with another great catastrophe when the fearsome Godzilla makes his appearance in the country and takes its inhabitants to the “least”as described by Koji Ueda, president of Toho International.

In addition to the trailer, Toho has released the black and white poster Godzilla: Minus Onewhich you can take a look at below.

That one

The cast of the film is made up of, among others, Ryunosuke Kamiki (Kenshin the Samurai Warrior: The End, xxxHOLiC, Ghost Book Obakezukan), Minami Hamabe (Silent Love, Shin Masked Rider, One Day, You Will Reach the Sea), Yûki Yamada (Apocalypse Train, Tokyo Revengers), Munetaka Aoki (We Married as a Job Special, Brute Force: No Way Out) and Hidetaka Yoshioka (The journalist, Winny).

The black and white version of Godzilla: Minus One opens in movie theaters in Japan on January 12, 2024. What do you think of this look at the new version of the film? Tell us your impressions in the comments.