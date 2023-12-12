The new Godzilla movie makes the monster shine by being the only threat present on Earth and this shows that sometimes his fights with other monsters were not so exciting

In a surprising narrative twist, “Godzilla Minus One” redefines the essence of the kaiju saga, betting on a more introspective and human approach. This latest installment from Toho highlights the importance of a single monster, offering unexpected depth and seriousness in the genre.

The film stands out for its lack of confrontations between monsters, focusing on The unique threat of the god of monsters and its impact on humanity. This decision contrasts with the more colorful and cartoonish fights of previous installments, where the plot and characters were usually relegated.

The evolution of the Kaiju

“Godzilla Minus One” not only stands out for its minimalist approach to the presence of kaiju, but also for the way it delves into the human characters. The film takes place in the post-war period, presenting a rebuilding Japan that must face the enormous monster. The narrative pays special attention to the weight of the monster’s actions and how they affect humanity, making it as much a post-war drama as a blockbuster.

Over the years, Godzilla films have varied in tone and approach, often leaning toward the cartoonish by introducing multiple monsters. “Godzilla Minus One” moves away from this trendopting for a more serious and focused narrative, similar in spirit to the original 1954 film and 2016’s “Shin Godzilla.” The latter, which is also part of Toho’s Reiwa era, updates the allegory of the original, replacing the bomb atomic bomb by more recent disasters like Fukushima, and portraying Godzilla as a mutant and growing threat.

The subtle social criticism

In addition to being a monster thriller, the new film functions as a satirical critique of bureaucracy and government ineptitude. The film uses Godzilla to explore themes of social and environmental relevance, moving away from the mere spectacle of battles between kaiju.

This return to origins resonates strongly with the franchise. “Godzilla Minus One” proves that sometimes less is more. By eliminating the distractions of multiple monsters, the film focuses on what really matters: the impact on a world trying to understand and survive their presence. This more intimate, character-driven approach not only appeals to fans of the genre, but also to a broader audience, offering a unique and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.

Why Godzilla Works Best as a Lone Monster

Even in the spectacle of the Godzilla films, it is essential to maintain an anchor in reality. The image of Godzilla devastating a city and endangering countless humans it is easily understood. However, this concept is diluted when multiple monsters appear. By having more than one kaiju, the focus and perspective changes, losing sight of the true horror inherent to the genre.

When he’s the only villain, his attacks are given proper focus. Films that maintain this perspective usually present the enormous monster in an antagonistic role, avoiding the excesses of old films where he functioned almost as a superhero. This representation moves away from its roots as an allegory of atomic bombs., which reduces it to something much less interesting. Fortunately, movies where he is the only villain usually add a degree of dramatic gravity.

Godzilla Movies Require Great Characters

Beyond showing what the creature represents, the solo films have time to properly develop the human characters. It’s difficult to achieve this when the main focus is simply pitting two or more monsters against each other. These movies don’t give the human characters the necessary development, nor time for their struggles to address deep issues. “Godzilla Minus One” focuses on humans, maintaining tension and intrigue thanks to how well written these characters are, which makes the difference between a good movie and a bad movie.

For example, Roland Emmerich’s 1998 remake focused primarily on human characters, but is not generally considered a good film. The human characters are uninteresting or downright unlikable, and lack development. In addition, the film lacked current themes or moral lessons, being just a spectacle without more. Even the more acclaimed Gareth Edwards film suffered from similar problems.

“Godzilla Minus One” strikes a delicate balance, making the human characters the focus, while being the only monster. This allows the film to tell a great story. This type of narrative is necessary to turn a simply fun film of this genre into an acclaimed work of cinema, proving that The character does his best work when he is humanity’s only nightmare..