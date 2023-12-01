It seems that we have a very curious publication related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and also to Godzilla.
You can take a look at a peculiar recreation that has gone viral. Twitter user Sumoguri has taken creativity to the limit with a functional Godzilla and a short in-game movie. Imagination knows no limits in this game, without a doubt.
Here you can see it:
Shinto ritual#The Legend of Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/cukf2fbCrq
— Sumoguri (@sumoguri2323) November 23, 2023
What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.
