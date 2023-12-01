It seems that we have a very curious publication related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and also to Godzilla.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para Nintendo Switch

You can take a look at a peculiar recreation that has gone viral. Twitter user Sumoguri has taken creativity to the limit with a functional Godzilla and a short in-game movie. Imagination knows no limits in this game, without a doubt.

What is your opinion? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments.

