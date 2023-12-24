Since the launch of its first installment, God of War has established itself as one of the most important PlayStation franchises. Although it is now experiencing a new golden era thanks to the change in focus that began with the 2018 title, there are those who miss the philosophy of the games of yesteryear. It looks like those fans will soon be able to revisit the classic adventures of Kratos.

The original God of War trilogy could have a remastered collection

During the last episode of the show The XboxEra Podcastthe host Nick Baker raised the hype of fans who enjoy the first installments of the Santa Monica Studio saga. Specifically, he commented that, according to a source, the original trilogy may return with a remastered collection.

Nick Baker confesses that he is one of the people who regrets the new direction that the intellectual property has taken since the launch of the 2018 title, so he is very excited about the idea of ​​playing the first titles again.

“When I heard that could happen, I told a friend of mine who also loves the original God of War games and he got really excited. And I heard that it is possible remastering of the classic trilogy of God of War on PlayStation,” commented the insider.

Of course, Nick Baker does not know if the project will be announced and launched in 2024or if the premiere will arrive until 2025. Likewise, he doesn't know if God of War: Ascension, the prequel which debuted in 2013, will also be included in the package. We must remember that in PS3 A collection debuted that included the first main installments of Kratos' adventures.

“The other thing I don't know that I want to get details on is: will it be a direct port of what we have for PS3? In which case, I'm a little less excited. Or is it something more complicated and in the realm of remake?”, commented the leaker on the program.

The first title was released in 2005 for PlayStation 2, so the franchise starring Kratos will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025. The sequel debuted in 2007 and the 3rd delivery arrived in stores in 2010. Thus, it is not unreasonable to think that Santa Monica Studio and Sony may opt for a remastered collection to celebrate the legacy of the saga.

In any case, we recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt and waiting for PlayStation to confirm or deny this rumor.

But tell us, would you like the original trilogy to have a remastering for PlayStation 5? Let us read you in the comments.

