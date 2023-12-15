The original creator of the saga of God of War and its charismatic and wiry protagonist Kratosdeclared that he was not at all satisfied with the direction that the brand has taken with the reboot del 2018defining him as an Indiana Jones who has now settled down and become a father.

His name is David Jaffeand the younger ones of us today perhaps don't remember him well, but in 2005, after having already achieved success with the Twisted Metal brand, he started what would become over time one of the flagship sagas del brand PlayStation: precisely God of War.

In the beginning, Kratos was part of a project hack n’ slash fast-paced and brutal, which relied on combos and ultra violence. A project that unfolded for the entire generation of PS2 and PS3 (also passing through PSP with two of the best chapters of the time).

Dal 2018 the saga has definitely taken a different direction, basting a Kratos full of regrets for his past and transplanted into the figure of a mature man but not ready to face the paternity. A problem that the developers themselves were experiencing at the time and which was reflected in the game in an almost natural way.

Despite the numerous awards won by the reboot (including the GOTY 2018) and the success of the saga, which reached new heights like never before, the original creator David Jaffe said on X that I am not convinced by this new Kratos and the figure of adventurer father which he has become.

However, Jaffe has not been part of the project for a long time and therefore his opinion remains disconnected from the future of the brand, especially if we consider that the popularity of God of War has never been like this before, and that the new DLC announced: God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla It's driving fans crazy.