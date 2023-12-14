Santa Monica Studio y PlayStation They surprised everyone when they announced that God of War Ragnarök would have a DLC totally free. A series of events caused players to compare that additional content with an unexpected title: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

During The Game Awards 2023, the existence of Valhalla, a free DLC that expands the narrative with a thoughtful story focused on Kratos, was confirmed. Although the combat system is the same as the base title, elements were introduced roguelike which, without a doubt, modify the formula.

At that gala, Christopher Judge, an actor who has played Kratos since the 2018 game, joked that his infamous The Game Awards 2022 speech was longer than the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III campaign. That comment offended developers who worked on the Activision franchise.

With that precedent, players were quick to discover the length of the God of War Ragnarök DLC. Is it longer than the single-player component of Sledgehammer Games' FPS?

Related video: The true origin of God of War

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is longer than the CoD: Modern Warfare III campaign

We must remember that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III received strong criticism for the length of its narrative section. According to reports, it is possible to reach the final credits in around 4 hoursbut there are those who claim that they finished the story in 3 hours or less. It's a very short campaign, even by franchise standards.

The surprising thing is that God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is longer than the story mode of Activision and Sledgehammer Games' FPS. According to data from the site How Long to Beat, the expansion's main campaign lasts about 6 hoursalthough those who want to explore all the content can invest 8 hours or more.

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is a very complete additional content

Of course, these data are only part of the picture. That said, players on social media praised the downloadable content of the Santa Monica Studio title and expressed their surprise at the hours of content it offers.

“I just finished the God of War Ragnarök DLC. I can't believe they are 8 or 10 hours of free content; I would have gladly paid for it,” commented one fan. “10 hours went by quickly. I finished God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, and it is one of my favorite experiences of 2023. From the roguelike elements to the love for the previous installments of the franchise. Don't let it happen,” said another.

Fans praise God of War's DLC

Of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III offers more than the single-player campaign. Although the last adventure of Capitan Price left the players indifferent, the multiplayer component was liked by many.

But tell us, what do you think of this discovery? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to God of War Ragnarök. On the other hand, follow this link to find more information about CoD: Modern Warfare III.

Related video: From worst to best – Call of Duty Games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente