Although all the rumors pointed to the imminent announcement of the sequel to God of War Ragnarok or a large paid expansion that could arrive as a standalone game in the style of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PlayStation left The Game Awards viewers speechless by presenting Valhalla, a free DLC for the game available on PS4 and PS5 .

It was yesterday when God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla was published through a game update that also requires the download of the DLC. Argumentatively, It is an epilogue that follows Kratos on a tremendously personal and reflective journey..

Set after the decisive battle against Odin and the departure of Atreus, Kratos has discovered that a path opens before him that he could never have imagined. Arriving on the mysterious shore of Valhalla, accompanied only by Mimir, Kratos penetrates the uncharted depths of it to test himself and confront the echoes of his past.

The surprise has been that a senior writer from Santa Monica Studio has announced that The story of God of War Ragnarok has not come to an end after Valhalla. Through a tweet, Orion Walker has confessed: “Do you really think the credits (of Valhalla) are the end of the story? Come on”.

Thus, Suspicions that Walker is advancing the third part of a trilogy have resurfaced, although it could also be referring to the DLC keeping more secrets after beating its main story. In fact, the game's own director, Mihir Sheth, mentioned that The epilogue has a final challenge that no one on the development team has overcome yetthis appearing after the credits.

A PS5 exclusive God of War

While the last two God of War games came to PS4, the DLC or “half-sequel” to Ragnarok would be exclusive to PS5. According to a rumor, the third story could be based on the search for the giantsone of the great mysteries that the Nordic saga of Kratos and Atreus has implemented, so it could closing that circle definitively to be able to make way for the next saga which will star the Ghost of Sparta.

