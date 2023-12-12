Just 1 week ago SIE Santa Monica Studio revealed that God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla would receive the Valhalla DLC expansion for free to pamper players. Today it is already available and the best of all is that it not only offers new contentbut it doesn’t weigh as much and even includes more trophies.

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla debuted on the morning of December 12thso PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can now go to the PlayStation Store to download it.

The wait for installation should not be long, since it has already been confirmed that it weighs 7.6 GB a PlayStation 5which is just over 9% of the weight of the base game (84 GB), while on PlayStation 4 it weighs slightly more: 8.2 GB (just under 8% of 106.9 GB from the base game, via PlayStation Game Size).

Does God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla offer new trophies?

This new content will not only offer a roguelite mode with many rewards for skilled players, but they will also be unlockable new trophies.

If you still don’t get the platinum trophy and you are worried because you want to try Valhalla first, but you don’t want this to affect your progress towards platinum, there is nothing to fear.

The trophies included in Valhalla are separate from the base game, so it will not be necessary to obtain all the DLC trophies first to unlock the platinum, according to Mihir Shethgame director.

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is waiting for you with new trophies

God of War Ragnarök is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

