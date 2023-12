Developed by Santa Monica and published by SONY, the Norse experience that leads Kratos and Atreus to face the ancient Norse Gods and Odin, God of War Ragnarokoffers the new Valhalla add-on content, now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation.

The expansion, completely free, adds plot and lore elements to the latest chapter of the franchise, offering a roguelike style game structure, leading Kratos and Mimir to face the dark shadows of Valhalla.

Previous article

Ready or Not è in arrivo su Steam