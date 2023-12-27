In 2018, God of War changed focus and presented us with a never-before-seen side of Kratoswho is now trying to make peace with his past and forge a more peaceful future with his son Atreus. In the last 2 titles of the franchise, the character is played by Christopher Judge.

Before continuing, it is important to note that we will talk about one of the most important moments of Valhallathe new free DLC for God of War Ragnarök.

Fans who tried out the new DLC for the 2022 title know that there is a very special sequence where Kratos comes face to face with his version of the past.

Although the younger version is a key player in the scene, he is actually silent throughout. Thus, all the emotional weight falls on the shoulders of the current Kratos, who reflects on his life and his past actions. Judging by the actor's statements Christopher Judgeit seems that there was planned to be dialogue in the sequence.

God of War: Christopher Judge does not want to play young Kratos for this reason

In a recent talk with the youtuber AbdBaythe actor who has voiced the protagonist of God of War since the 2018 title praised the work of Terrence C. Carson, who played the character in the original trilogy and other titles. Thus, he stated that he never set out to equal him and that he tried to create his own version of Kratos.

“My approach was 'this is me, and these are my surroundings.' I never watched any of the cutscenes from the previous games because Terrence Carson is great and I thought it would be detrimental to try to get my voice to imitate him or something. It's not like they asked me for it either. From the beginning, it was about make my own voice”commented the actor.

In case you missed it: God of War creator hates the turn the series has taken

However, Christopher Judge confesses that he was recently offered a role in which he had to match the voice of Terrence C. Carson. Without thinking, rejected that offer because he thought it would be a disrespect for your professional colleague. It is likely that the character he is referring to is the young version of Kratos who appeared in God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla.

Finally, the actor believes that it is “inherently wrong” to take another actor's work and performance and try to own it. “It's a slight to them and to us, so I would never do it”, he concluded.

Christopher Judge tried to create his own version of Kratos

A few days ago, a rumor emerged suggesting that the original God of War trilogy could return with a remastered collection. If the project is real, it will be interesting to discover if Terrence C. Carson's acting work is respected.

But tell us, what do you think of Christopher Judge's statements? Let us read you in the comments.

God of War Ragnarök is available for PS4 and PS5. Click here to read more news related to him.

