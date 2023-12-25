God of War's popularity is perhaps at the highest point in its history. The Norse saga has been hailed by fans and critics as one of the best ways in which a franchise has been renewed without the need for a remake or complete reboot of the story.

Along with that, sales have supported it, since in early December it was reported that its latest installment, God of War: Ragnarok, has sold 15 million copies around the world. As if that were not enough, this month the DLC called Valhalla was released, which gives us a roguelike mode that expands the end of the story and brings back classic elements and enemies from the Greek saga, and better yet, completely free.

It is undoubtedly the best time to be a fan of the saga because it seems that we will see more of our beloved god of war. This according to the words of the head writer of Santa Monica Studios, Orion Walker, who on his X account posted: “Do you really think that the credits (of Valhalla) are the end of the story? Please”.

Thus, players are already speculating on what could be the next pantheon that the Ghost of Sparta could visit after the Greek and the Norse, much has been said that it could be Egyptian mythology (which we already saw a small glimpse of). in the Fallen God comics published by the Dark Horse publishing house) as well as the Chinese, Japanese or Mayan.

However, there is a sector of fans who, since the Greek saga, have been asking that Kratos confront nothing more and nothing less than the Christian religion and therefore, Jesus Christ. For many years, this was more than a community meme, but with the arrival of the Spartan to Norse mythology, even more so when the game director, Cory Balrog, confirmed that this religion does exist within his universe.

On Reddit, many users are already speculating about the possibility of seeing this in a future installment, with some quite funny and interesting responses. User OtherDreamer posted “it is the year 2045 and Kratos will finally confront Christianity. What kind of fights and mechanics do you think we would see?”

Before this, Bean_from_accounts responded: “At this point, Kratos has already fought Buddha and achieved enlightenment. He now has metaphorical debates against Jesus and has replaced anger with compassion” he proposed.

In the same forum others said that enemies based on Christian monsters would be something incredible while ICTheAlchemist wrote: “If you thought the Valkyries were difficult, get ready for ANGELS ACCORDING TO THE BIBLE.” Finally, many remembered that there is the Dante's Inferno game, released in 2010 and which was based on the nine circles of hell from the Divine Comedy.

It is clear that there is a lot of material from which several video games could be made, although it is difficult to believe that it would survive the scandal of the most conservative groups regarding such a proposal, but never say never.

