Davide Amato and Oscar Maresca

November 30 – 4.24pm – MILAN

From father to son, from goalkeeper to striker, thirteen years later, the surname Toldo has once again become a protagonist in adult football. Andrea, born in 2005, recently made his professional debut with the Padova shirt, coming on at the end of the match won by the Venetians against Giana Erminio, in the second round of the Serie C Italian Cup. And in the stands of the Euganeo stadium there was Father Francesco himself, proud and happy behind the hood with which he camouflaged himself in the stands to avoid being recognised. The former Inter, Fiorentina and national goalkeeper avoids interviews, trying to protect his heir from further pressure and comparisons.