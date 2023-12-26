Campeones, the series starring Oliver and Benji, the ball magicians, is back in the news. It does so due to its availability on one of the streaming platforms for May you enjoy it from beginning to end.since all the episodes have been published.

If the new versions of Captain Tsubasa are not your thing and what you like is the original edition, the old one, you're in luck. Because its 128 episodes, chapters in which the tragedy is chewed minute by minute in impossible plays and encounters between legendary players, can now be seen on Atresplayer.

The entire series

Like many other anime from the 80s, Campeones was a series that was difficult to access in a simple way and which we really wanted. In the vein of Knights of the Zodiac, Johnny and his friends, Sailor Moon, Lupine III or Hunter, Champions was a series that marked the childhood of many children. We grew up watching Oliver Atom train and overcome increasingly difficult rivals. And although other versions have been made and even a remake that you surely know, the truth is that we love the classic version.

Maybe it's because of those wonderful voices he has or because the endless games and kilometer-long fields are something that, in the end, jokes aside, ends having a lot of charm. We can now enjoy the great moments that the original series has on the Atresplayer platform for free with advertising or with the Premium subscription service.

The most remembered anime football

Over the years, other football animes have been released, such as Blue Lock, a series that is very popular and will be dubbed in Spanish, but Oliver and Benji has a reserved space in all the hearts of those of us who saw the series in its original version. time. And also from later generations, since Champions has been reissued on different occasions and it is more than likely that you have shared it with another member of your family, such as a nephew or a son.

In case you were waiting to do it and share those tense moments during the games, the availability at Atresplayer is what you needed. You can choose the chapter you want to watch on the fly, including the legendary episode 128 entitled “Spread your wings shining warriors”, or see them in their proper order from the beginning.

Episodes are available in Spanish version from Spain or in its original version with subtitles, so this can also be a good option to listen to the audio in Japanese and delight in the screams of the actors who originally played the characters.

If your memory fails you, you may not remember the long journey that the adventures of Oliver, Tom, Benji and company had. The series begins with the matches in the youth leagues, at which time we get to know all the main teams. We get to meet the other key players of the series and see them grow little by little until they are summoned to form the Japanese soccer team. At that moment the international matches begin and everything becomes even more exciting. Because this is the starting point of those legendary matches in which the most powerful players in the series share a jersey, both Mark and the Derrick twins or Phillip Callahan, among many others.

After those matches, the ideal moment will arrive for the end of the series: the national tournament, which will witness the meeting between Oliver's team and Mark's team. The main result leads to an extra time that makes it a final of the competition in style. And although the memory may weaken us a little, now that It is available at Atresplayer We are clear that we are going to give it another viewing.