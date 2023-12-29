The singer Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, better known as Gloria Trevi has filed a countersuit in Superior Court of the State of California against his former representative Sergio Gustavo Andrade Sánchez.

This legal action, announced by law firm Brown Rudnick LLP, consists of nine allegations, including charges of sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The countersuit arises in response to a previous lawsuit filed last year by two women, accusing Trevi and Andrade of sexual abuse.

Trevi, represented by Camille M. Vásquez, de Brown Rudnick LLP“is determined to seek Justice and hold those responsible accountable,” says a statement from the firm.

“By taking this legal action, Gloria Trevi hopes to shed light on the alleged irregularities and ensure that the truth prevails. For many years she has chosen to remain silent about the terrible abuse she suffered at the hands of Andrade to avoid reliving the horrific experiences and, most importantly, to protect their children and their family,” the text maintains.

He adds that the actress also “He presents this countersuit with great sadness due to the continued attacks and false accusations against him.”

“I have chosen to take this legal action to fight for Justice and send the message that such heinous acts should not be tolerated. No one should have to go through what I experienced and I am determined to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” she said. the singer, cited in the statement.

In turn, lawyer Vásquez stated that Trevi “has shown great strength and courage by stepping forward and filing this countersuit.”

“We are fully prepared to present our case and seek Justice on their behalf,” he said.

