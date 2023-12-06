The emissions of CO2 in 2023 they reached a record peak in 2023. The annual global carbon budget foresees emissions of fossil carbon dioxide equal to 36.8 billion tons in the current year, with an increase of 1.1% compared to 2022. This was revealed by the new report Global Carbon Budget which draws on a research team including the University of Exeter, the University of East Anglia (UEA), the CICERO Center for International Climate Research, the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich and 90 other institutions in Worldwide.

The Global Carbon Budget report, produced by an international team of more than 120 scientists, provides an annual, peer-reviewed update based on established methodologies in a fully transparent way.

Fossil CO2 emissions are decreasing in some regions, including Europe and the United States, but are increasing overall – and scientists say global action to reduce fossil fuels is not happening fast enough to prevent dangerous climate change. CO2 levels in the atmosphere are expected to average 419.3 parts per million in 2023, 51% higher than pre-industrial levels.

Emissions from land use change (such as deforestation) are expected to decline slightly, but are still too high to be offset by current levels of reforestation and afforestation (new forests). The report predicts that total global CO2 emissions (fossil + land use change) will be 40.9 billion tonnes in 2023.

“The impacts of climate change are evident all around us, but action to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels remains painfully slow,” said Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, of the Global Systems Institute in Exeter, who led the study. “It now seems inevitable that the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement will be exceeded and the leaders gathered at COP28 they will have to agree rapid cuts to fossil fuel emissions also to keep the 2°C target alive.”

How long until global warming exceeds 1.5°C? This study also estimates the remaining carbon budget before the 1.5°C target is consistently exceeded for multiple years, not just a single year. At the current level of emissions, the Global Carbon Budget team estimates a 50% chance that the global warming consistently outperform 1,5°C in about seven years. This estimate is subject to large uncertainties, especially due to uncertainty about additional warming from agents other than CO2, however, it is clear that the remaining carbon budget – and therefore the time left to reach the 1.5° target C and avoid the worst impacts of climate change – it is running out fast.

Professor Corinne Le Quéré, research professor at the Royal Society at UEA’s School of Environmental Sciences, said: “The latest data on CO2 show that current efforts are not deep or widespread enough to put global emissions on a downward trajectory towards Net Zero, but some emissions trends are starting to move, demonstrating that climate policies can be effective.”

The report also shows that regional trends vary greatly. Emissions are projected to increase in 2023 India (8,2%) e in Chinese (4.0%), while they will decrease in the EU (-7.4%), the USA (-3.0%) and the rest of the world (-0.4%). Additionally, global emissions from coal (1.1%), oil (1.5%) and gas (0.5%) are expected to increase.

About half of all CO2 emitted continues to be absorbed by terrestrial and oceanic “sinks”, while the rest remains in the atmosphere where it causes climate change. Global CO2 emissions from wildfires in 2023 were also higher than average (based on satellite records since 2003) due to an extreme wildfire season in Canada, where emissions were six to eight times higher than normal. average.