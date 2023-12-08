Ah! Christmas, that time of family gatherings, dinners with friends, days of rest and, why not, those moments in which we can enjoy that hobby that we like so much. It is also a time to buy gifts for Santa Claus, the Three Wise Men or The Invisible Friend. If you have, or have had to, buy a Christmas gift for a video game lover, and specifically someone who has a PlayStation and you don’t know what to buy them, we leave you with five options and an extra to hit the nail on the head.

Bloodborne: the Board Game





When will ‘Bloodborne’ come out on PlayStation 5? Nobody knows, but if you have to buy a gift for someone who has already achieved Platinum and has played the video game to the hilt, in some stores we can find a fantastic board game (105.07 euros) which adapts the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki.

It’s about a cooperative game from one to four players where the participants, called Hunters, must explore the city of Yharnam throughout four different campaigns, where we will find different enemies and bosses, very varied weapons and locations taken directly from the video game. All this in order to discover the origin of the madness that consumes the city.

Bloodborne: the Board Game

Crash Bandicoot support





Okay, I’m done playing, now where do I put the controller? Parents of many teenagers will appreciate having a good support for the DualSense – although it is compatible with practically any controller – so as not to leave it “lying” anywhere. And what better than a support in the shape of one of the most popular characters from the first PlayStation. Yes, we mean Crash Bandicootwhose support we can find for 29.99 euros.

As we say, this brand support Cable Guys The controllers of different consoles are compatible, be it PlayStation 5, Xbox Series or Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, it has the character design in his latest numbered video game.

Crash Bandicoot support

Cooling stand for PlayStation 5





Video games often require a lot of power from consoles, so they tend to get hot, especially in hotter times. The PlayStation 5 is no exception, and although the cooling system is much better than in previous generations, during the summer it will be grateful that we have a good cooling base. The best seller, and one of the most recommended by Amazon users, is the OIVO (44.99 euros), which also adds some interesting extras.

This cooling base is vertical, so it offers good airflow from the bottom of the console to the top. You can adjust the speed of the fans Just press a button and connect to a USB port; It can be the one on the console, but it is recommended that it be external. Besides, includes a pair of side modules: one to place video games and another to recharge the battery of up to two controllers.

DualSense Cosmic Red





The DualSense included in the PlayStation 5 are black and white, but we can currently find a variety of colors; some even with designs inspired by specific video games. It is almost always out of stock, but at Carrefour we have one of the most beautiful colors for the Sony remote, the model Cosmic Red (74,90 euros).

This particular controller abandons the traditional colors of the DualSense for a nice red on the top and a black finish on the bottom. Today you can’t find it in too many stores, but fortunately one of those that still has stock is Carrefour.

PlayStation 5 – DualSense Cosmic Red

External battery for the DualSene





One of the key points of the DualSense is its ergonomics, so adding additional accessories to a controller that stands out precisely in this is something that not everyone likes. But, unfortunately, the autonomy of the command is what it is, and that is why it is often difficult to opt for one. Extreme battery that does not hinder the video game experience. But the one of Remotto (25.49 euros) is simple, compact and, in addition, weighs little; an extra that never hurts.

With a completely vertical design, attaches to the DualSense controller via the USB-C port. The external battery has a slim design, which prevents us from touching it while playing. Additionally, it offers a approximate autonomy of up to 12 hours (what PS5 controllers offer) and can be used while recharging.

Remotto external battery for PlayStation 5

An interesting extra





Of course, for most of these accessories it is essential to have a PlayStation 5and what better than with the new Slim model (549 euros) that premiered a few weeks ago. Among its new features, we have a completely renewed design, slimmer and with a removable Blu-ray reader, as well as a small extra internal storage, which in this case is 1 TB.

PlayStation 5 Standard Console (Slim Model)

