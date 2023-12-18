Microsoft has launched a very aggressive campaign for Christmas, and now that we are on the verge of the last holidays of the year you will be able to get Microsoft consoles with discounts of up to 23%, being able to get a Series S for only 229 euros. The offers are temporary, so you better be quick and go for them before they disappear.

Which Xbox Series to choose

Before buying one model or another, you will surely be asking yourself the question of which model is best to choose when choosing the offer. If your budget is tight and you want to make the definitive leap to the new generation of consoles, your console is the Series S. With it you will play on your Smart TV with 4K resolution, although you must keep in mind that the graphics generated by the console They will have a native resolution of 1440p, so you will simply fill the screen with upscaling.

The Series S is a very, very small console that you can place anywhere, and it is also extremely quiet. It is ideal for transporting it between different residences, and the absence of a disc player will force you to play with exclusively digital titles.

On the other side is the Series X, which is Microsoft's most powerful model. It includes an integrated disc reader, with which you can play your physical games and play Blu-ray movies. But if there is something that stands out, it is that the native resolution is 4K, with surprising quality of graphics and textures. It is basically the model with which you will best experience the new generation.

Is the Xbox Series S worth it?

Absolutely yes. This console is great for its price (even more so with the offering of this offer), and by combining it with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you will enjoy hundreds of unlimited games with total freedom. For 229 euros you can get the console and a 3-month subscription.

Reconditioned model even cheaper

The interesting thing is that on Amazon there are units of the refurbished Xbox Series That is, they are units that have been returned by their buyers and that Amazon has reviewed to guarantee their perfect functioning. This “second hand” allows you to get the console at an even lower price, standing at a spectacular 379 euros.

You must keep in mind that the units are limited, so you will have to decide soon and go for one quickly, since there is currently only 1 unit available. Amazon offers a warranty on the console, and you can always return it until January 31.