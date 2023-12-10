Thus the manager: “The differences between Napoli and Juve? The Juventus club is a very popular club in the world, there is greater pressure”

A few minutes before the start of Juve-Napoli, here are the words of former Azzurri manager Cristiano Giuntoli, now Juventus director: “For me there is great emotion, I see many guys who shared 8 years of my life with me and it is a pleasure”. On Kvara and Osimhen: “Nice to see them again, we said goodbye. A simple greeting, this is life and I’m happy to be at Juventus. The present and the future is called Juventus”. The present is also Pogba’s request for a 4-year disqualification: “We are waiting for the final level of judgment before having our say. We want to deal with his entourage.”

goals and church

On the differences between Juve and Napoli: “Juve is a very followed club in the world, there is greater media pressure. But we professionals think about the present, it was a professional growth that crowned the desire to change after having given everything” . Juve is also Chiesa: “Federico can express himself anywhere, he is very good at kicking and has great technique. The coach uses him to the best of his ability, starts him from the left and we play a little crookedly. He can express himself as a second striker and as a winger. We are doing an important growth path, but it’s early and we must stay calm, serene and try to grow together. Let’s look at fourth place. Napoli is fourth and doing well means taking advantage of a pursuer.”