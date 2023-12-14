In Newcastle the Frenchman and the American will be the players of the entire match with the most appearances in the competition: 119 games (and 32 goals) between them. A cup they won together with Chelsea

Marco Pasotto

December 13th – 5.42pm – MILAN

When the calculations inevitably cease and no longer find support in the ranking conjectures – if Milan wants to remain in Europe, whatever that may be, they can only win at St. James' Park -, the pillars must remain standing. We must rely on experience, on senators. And not necessarily for age reasons, but suitable for the context. Which in this case is that of the Champions League. So, numbers in hand, who are the main points of reference in the Rossoneri locker room? The photo above was chosen as a good omen, and in any case the faces – there is no escape – are those. Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic are the players who have attended the Champions League the longest not only of the entire Rossoneri squad, but of the entire match.

safe used

—

Together they add up 119 matches and 32 goals, divided as follows: 66 appearances and 25 goals for the Frenchman, 53 appearances and 7 goals for the captain of the US national team (for example, Newcastle's most present in the Champions League, Trippier, puts together 35, and the bomber – so to speak – is Schar with 3 goals). On an inside-out night, the difference is made by those who have played at certain levels. Who knows how to do it. Then, of course, the god of the ball can arm the foot of a rookie, but a priori it is more reasonable to rely on safe used ones. The goals and European appearances, but not only that. There are many good reasons to bet on Oli and Chris. For example – and what more could you want – the fact that both have already won the Champions League. Together, at Chelsea, 2020-21 season. Just as the fact that they conquered it in England, a land particularly hostile to the Rossoneri (only one European victory, over United in 2005, in 21 English away games for the Devil) will not be overlooked.

obligation

—

In short, the conditions seem good, and not just for the courses and appeals. But also photographing the current situation, that of the current season where Giroud and Pulisic are the AC Milan players with the best offensive performance. Nine goals for Oli, five for Christian, who had never started so strong in his career. Numbers to be fortified at St. James' Park, where the Devil has an obligation to win, and therefore to go into the hole. Reversing the path of the first five days, which delivered a sad record: Milan is the team that has scored the least of all – 3 goals – in this Champions League.

