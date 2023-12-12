Girona FC’s streak does not stop. Míchel’s team is currently the leader of LaLiga, with a seven-point lead over the Blaugrana and two ahead of Real Madrid. In fact, two days ago, the Catalan team faced their Catalan neighbors in Montjuïc and beat them resoundingly 4-2 in a historic triumph both for their dazzling style of play and for the rival that faced them: a team as good as Barça.

No club has been able to end the reign of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético since what Sevilla did in the 2006-07 season. But now Girona has arrived with everything. The team scores 2.37 goals per game, more than anyone else since 2019-20. But the most surprising thing about his feat is adding 41 points after 13 winstwo draws (Athletic and Real Sociedad) and a single defeat (Real Madrid), which places it as the third best leader in LaLiga in the last decade.

If it continues on the same path, the team could be champion of the competition in May. Madness in capital letters. Although this boom is in some way related to the poor performance of the three big teams in the competition, Girona has become an example of success on its own merit.

As? Much of its recent glory has its origins in the management of the president, Delfí Geli, a former footballer among others for Atlético de Madrid, and one of the club’s largest shareholders. Also because of his coach, Míchel, to whom some are already comparing him to the titanic Pep Guardiola.

But, above all, for being part of the City Group club portfolio, chaired by Sheikh Mansour, owner of the Abu Dhabi United Group fund. This “conglomerate” owns 47% of the Catalan soccer team and represents a very important financial support for the club. It must be remembered that the City Group controls many other clubs such as Manchester City (England), New York City (USA), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Troyes AC (France), Lommel SK (Belgium), Mumbai City (India) , Yokohama Marinos (Japan), Sichuan Jiuniu (China), Melbourne City (Australia), Palermo FC (Italy) or Club Bolivar (Bolivia).





City Group’s plan, broadly speaking, is to have a powerful team in every major soccer league in the world. What they achieve with this is to generate a kind of satellite equipment throughout Europe, expanding resources, staff and having priority access to their talents. Come on, a beastly franchise.

“They help us with everything that is necessary. It is a group, along with the other shareholders, who are football people. Obviously, the City group behind it has many employees who are specialists in business and football. It makes our day to day much easier. every day when faced with any problem, any doubt that we need. So we can discuss it with them, we can ask for help and they help us overcome things more efficiently. And that, at the end of the day, translates into the club and on the field.” , explained the president of Girona in an interview with Relevo.

A trend around the world

But the truth is that there are other groups like this doing practically the same thing. A few years ago, each team belonged to a single owner, who used to be a businessman in some way related to the city, the club or the institution, or to the members (who elect the president). But it is increasingly common to see billionaires becoming owners of various clubs around the world.

One of the most notable cases is that of Red Bull. He first acquired SV Austria Salzburg, changing its name to Red Bull Salzburgo. Two years later, the company transformed the MetroStars into the New York Red Bull; and in 2009 they bought SSV Markranstadt from Leipzig, which they ended up calling RB Leipzig.

One of the businessmen who controls several teams is Chien Lee, a Chinese-American investor whose company NewCity Capital is focused on the sports and hospitality industry. His teams are still getting started, but he already has Barnsley (England), FC Thun (Switzerland), KV Oostende (Belgium), Nancy (France), Esbjerg FB (Denmark), Den Bosch (Holland) and Kaiserslautern ( Germany).

Another football conglomerate is in Italy and comes from the hand of Giampaolo Pozzo. Among its main investments are the Italian Udinese and the English Watford. Also They were made in Spain with Granada, although they ended up selling it years ago. Finally, we have the giant 777 Partners, which acquired 94.1% of Everton, from the Premier League, in September. This North American investment fund also controls: Genoa (Italy), Standard de Liege (Belgium), Red Star (France) and Vasco da Gama (Brazil). They even have a minority stake in Sevilla.

The debate to keep the competition clean

The debate over timeshare in football has divided both institutions and clubs. There are those who defend this business model and believe that it is beneficial for the industry. John Textor, owner of Olympique de Lyon, believes that timeshare is necessary to end the need to spend millions on transfers or salaries. “My football plan is to create a cooperative club ecosystem who will benefit from sharing a global talent identification footprint,” he said upon becoming owner of the club last year.

Like him, other American investors seek to reduce the costs of football with this. But the important thing here is to see what the competitions, like UEFA, are going to do, because this is one of the biggest risks to the status quo and the idea of ​​”clean competition” of the future, far above economic doping. For example, Chelsea already has Strasbourg and wanted to buy Sporting Lisbon. The level of influence is very great.

On July 7, 2023, UEFA allowed clubs that belong to the same owner to play in the same European competition. All interested clubs accepted the following conditions: “The clubs no players will be transferred to each other, either permanently or on loan, directly or indirectly, until September 2024; The clubs will not enter into any type of cooperation, joint technical or commercial agreements; and clubs will not use any joint scout or player database.”

The problem will come when two of these teams have to face each other in a decisive match like a final.

