Giovanni PerosinoChief Marketing Officer of ITA Airways, will leave his position on 31 December 2023. This was written by the website www.primaonline.it.

Thus another important pawn of the ex-president of the airline falls, Alfredo Altavillawho will be supported in the company where he currently works by the marketing director (soon to be ex) of the Italian company.

Perosino – recalls Avionews – had assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer of ITA Airways in October 2021. In his career he has accumulated important experiences: CMO in Automobili Lamborghini (2019-2021); Vice President Global Marketing at Audi (2013-2019) and Volkswagen (2010-2013); communications director at the Fiat automotive company (2002 – 2010).

