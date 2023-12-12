Suara.com – Veteran Italian defender, Giorgio Chiellini, who is now 39 years old, announced he is retiring from professional football.

Former Italian and Juventus national team defender, Giorgio Chiellini, revealed that he was hanging up his boots after playing his last match on Saturday (9/12), when Los Angeles FC lost to Columbus Crew in the United States MLS Cup final.

“You have been the most beautiful and intense journey in my life. You have been everything to me,” wrote Chiellini via his official social media account, which includes a number of video clips showing flashbacks of his career.

“With you, I have walked a unique and unforgettable path. But now it is time to start a new chapter, face new challenges, and write more important and interesting pages of life.”

Chiellini won nine Italian League A titles with Juventus and also captained the Italian national team when they won the 2020 European Cup final at Wembley Stadium. In the final match, Italy won on penalties over England.

He started his professional career at Livorno before moving to Juventus in 2005 after one season with Fiorentina, and played for the Turin club for 17 years.

Chiellini retired from international football last year after making 117 appearances for the Italian national team.