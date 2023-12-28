Giorgia Meloni dealing with otoliths. What is the benign paroxysmal positional vertigo that blocks the Prime Minister? What are the causes? And the symptoms? What is the cure? Professor Paolo Ruscito, head of the Otolaryngology division of the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, provides clarity. The specialist explains to Adnkronos Salute the syndrome that forced the prime minister to bed in the dark for two days, also forced to postpone the traditional end-of-year press conference.

“Prime Minister Meloni is young, but the benign paroxysmal positional vertigo she suffers from in the past mainly affected the elderly who, due to the violent and intense dizziness often associated with nausea, risked falling and encountering other problems. We don't know the real triggering cause of this disorder, known as 'otoliths', is still precise, but we know that this disabling condition, which can appear after whiplash, but also due to neck pain or post-inflammatory suffering, is extremely widespread and also increasing among young people”, says Ruscito.

“The reasons? They travel mainly by car and scooter, as well as spending many hours sitting in front of the computer. In this way their always bent neck is never in a physiological position”, adds the specialist.

Otoliths, i symptoms

“Those affected by benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) – describes Ruscito – feel the sensation that everything is rotating around when they lie down or get up from bed, look up, bend their head to tie their shoes and so on. This is a very frequent disorder that can affect anyone and, although it lasts a few seconds, a minute at most, it is very frightening also because it is often accompanied by nausea and vomiting. The incidence of BPPV is approximately 10 cases per 100 thousand people, with sexual prevalence female”.

Vertigo is defined as “positional – specifies the expert – because it appears exclusively when you assume a certain position: it often happens when you go from a lying position to an upright one and vice versa, or with the rotation of the head on the pillow”. Vertigo is called “paroxysmal when it manifests itself in short and intense dizziness that lasts up to a minute”, and is defined as “benign because it is not a condition linked to serious pathologies and, if treated adequately, it recovers”.

Prevention and therapy

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo “can return after some time – warns Ruscito – For this reason physical activity is essential: postural gymnastics and physiotherapy can help, just as swimming is the sport that offers similar benefits. Being in the water there is no 'It's the weight of the neck on the spine, so it represents an excellent form of prevention.”

Once the 'otolithic syndrome' has been diagnosed, continues the specialist, “the so-called liberating maneuvers are performed which have the aim of moving the position of the otoliths, small crystals of calcium carbonate present in the semicircular canals” of the ear, which participate in the maintenance of a stable balance in space, “so as not to cause vertigo”.

The maneuvers can be “various”, with “diagnostic, therapeutic or both purposes. They also depend on which portion of the inner ear we want to explore: the Dix Hallpike, Semont and Epley maneuvers are used for the diagnosis and treatment of the posterior semicircular canal; the Vannucchi for the side channel”. They can be performed by “specialists in ENT and non-medical specialists, to restore the neck to a more physiological position with relief from symptoms”.