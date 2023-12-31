Giorgetti: “Many Italian requests in the new EU Pact. The Superbonus ends here: I ask for a change of direction by the ECB by 2024”

“With the celebrations of New Year's Eve, the era of the Superbonus comes to an end, but with its legacy it will accompany us for a long time to come”. The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti says this in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore. “With 110% what I defined as a psychedelic hallucination ends – he explains – based on the belief that with the escape clause from the Stability Pact and zero interest rates one could borrow indefinitely without paying the bill. But you can't win the Olympics by doping, because they discover you and above all because if you take drugs then you pay the price in terms of your health.” Giorgetti adds: “I know perfectly well that we have not satisfied all the companies' requests but we have ensured that the unfinished works continue, and I am convinced that they can now reach the finish line”.

The new Stability Pact includes many Italian requests, “positions that do not arise only from national interests”. Giorgetti underlines that “we have asked for a different treatment for expenses in defense and investments for the digital and green transitions for reasons that arise from the sense of history. In the coming years – he underlines – these will be the fundamental strands of development, and the I will face Europe with my hands tied behind my back while the United States and China will get there with much more momentum. Unfortunately, however, Europe has not managed to give itself a political posture and take flight this time either.”

In the end, explains the Minister, “we have achieved that defense spending is considered a relevant factor in the definition of the adjustment, that there be softer calculation criteria for other investment expenses especially in the period 2025-2027 and that the adjustment period be lengthened from four to seven years automatically in exchange for commitments on the Pnrr”. In any case, the Minister reports these new rules “are less burdensome than those we would have had if we had vetoed Captain Fracassa, as someone advised us to do. I know well – he adds – that Captain Fracassa is an integral part of the Italian cultural and political tradition, but we preferred to do differently”. In short, the Pact “is certainly not the best possible. But it is a compromise that we have all accepted.”

On the ITA-Lufthansa dossier “we will undoubtedly make it”, says the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti who defines as “incomprehensible” the attitude of Brussels which has inflicted a new 'halt' on the negotiations. “We have done – he explains in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore – with Lufthansa an infinite amount of work to produce the mountains of data necessary to certify that the merger does not alter market conditions. Now we will enter phase 2 and there will be a need for another mass of papers, and everything depends on the orientation of the EU Commission which is still focused on the market European while now the horizon for air transport is obviously global. It is not anti-Europeanism, let's be clear, but I have yet to find anyone who tells me that this approach makes sense. It is an incomprehensible approach especially in light of the fact that the Government he made difficult and politically sensitive choices precisely to follow European instructions and now we are being slowed down.” “All this – he adds – is inexplicable, but in due time we will make it in any case”.

