Maneuver: Giorgetti, open to responding also on Mes

“I am happy to participate in a very well-attended session of the work of the Budget Committee of the Chamber. I am also open to responding to any other type of information, also in reference to the ESM and European governance, topics of great interest”. This was said by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking in the Budget Committee of the Chamber. And he added: “The minister must rightly give an account to Parliament which is a sovereign body.”

Maneuver: Giorgetti, all public finance balances improved

In the Senate the maneuver took on “a series of changes” which took “the expendability profile into account” and which led to “an improvement in all public finance balances”. This was said by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking in the Budget Committee of the Chamber.

Maneuver: Giorgetti, system intact even after modifications

Even after the changes that the Senate made, the original text of the budget law presented by the government “has essentially kept the framework and structure of our proposal intact, in this sense the government evaluates it favorably”. This was said by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking in the Budget Committee of the Chamber.

THE HEARING OF THE MINISTER OF ECONOMY GIANCARLO GIORGETTI IN THE BUDGET COMMITTEE

Ponte Stretto: Giorgetti, it is not scandalous that Regions contribute to its construction

I don't find it at all scandalous that the Development and Cohesion Fund of some Regions, the ones most directly affected by the bridge over the Strait, “contribute to the realization of the work”. This was said by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who today participated in the work of the Chamber Budget Commission on the budget measure, expected in the Chamber tomorrow.

Maneuver: Giorgetti, I demand effort from low-income workers

“I claim the effort made by the government, even in extra deficit, for employees with low incomes”. The Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said this, speaking in the Budget Committee of the Chamber, underlining the desire “not to waste important resources aimed at one-way bonuses” and that this is “the philosophy of the budget law”. According to the minister, “the effort for families and businesses will produce growth”.

Giorgetti: “Nadef estimates are consistent. No additional maneuvers foreseen”

“Nadef's forecasts are consistent with the new Stability and Growth Pact and therefore no additional measures are envisaged.” The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said this, responding to a question in the Chamber Budget Committee.

MANEUVER: GIORGETTI, 'EFFORT IN FAVOR OF FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES LEAD TO GROWTH ACCORDING TO OUR EXPECTATIONS'

“The effort in favor of businesses and families” in the budget “will produce GDP growth equal to our expectations”. The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said this when answering questions in the Chamber Budget Committee. “It is clear that these – he explained – exceed the updated estimates, and this is what happens in all the countries in Europe, because they have made estimates like us and unfortunately they are witnessing a war that shows no signs of ending and which has caused a authentic cataclysm from the financial point of view” such as “inflation, this unknown, which has once again decimated the incomes of European families and which has affected global trade and growth in Europe” and which has “hindered the growth of the main country European Union which, as is known, has some influence on Italy's economic growth, i.e. Germany which is in fact in recession”, Giorgetti further explained.

Stability Pact: Giorgetti, I take responsibility, no more hallucinations

“In this country we need to take responsibility and I – on the Stability Pact – ed. – I take it all. I took it upon myself to accept a deal versus randomly vetoing back to worse rules. But one concept must be clear: this whole discussion is tainted by the hallucination that we have had in these 4 years that the deviations could be made, that the debt could be made, that the deficit could be made, that we could go on like this without return to a system of rules”. The Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said this in the Budget Committee of the Chamber, answering questions from deputies on the Stability Pact. “The problem – he underlined – is not austerity but discipline, that is, the ability of those involved in politics to make decisions and defend them even if they are unpopular”.

