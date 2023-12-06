Ermenegildo Zegna Press Assets

Gildo Zegna: “Target turnover of 2 billion thanks to Tom Ford”

On the occasion of the Trivero group’s second Capital Markets Day, Gildo Zegna declared from New York that it was ahead of schedule. “Just under two years ago we were here to announce the acquisition of Tom Ford fashion during the first Capital Markets Day in May 2022. Now things are changing,” said the CEO, as reported by Mf Fashion. The initial forecast of exceeding 2 billion euros in consolidated turnover by 2025 has been revised upwards, with the aim of achieving this as early as next year, including the Tom Ford brand in the United States. Zegna underlined the group’s current financial success despite difficult conditions geopolitical and macroeconomic policies of the last two years.



The group aims for a compound average annual growth (CAGR) of revenues above 10% and adjusted EBIT of around 20%, generating a solid cash surplus. “Our goals, both strategic and financial, have always been rooted in our values“, underlined Zegna. During the first nine months of the year, the group recorded revenues of 1.33 billion euros, with growth of 22.9% compared to the previous year. In the third quarter, revenues were 431 million euros, an increase of 20.8%. Looking to the future, Zegna expects further market share gains and increased store productivity for the Zegna brand. For Thom Browne, the 20th anniversary will be accompanied by high average growth in direct-to-consumer revenues, with a simplification of wholesale distribution. For Tom Ford fashion, the goal is to increase revenues with a CAGR of over 10% in the medium term.

Responding to questions about the listing, Zegna stated that the listing on Wall Street has already given good results and a listing in Milan is not expected. The arrival on Wall Street contributed to increasing the visibility of the brand in the United States. Gildo Zegna has currently ruled out new acquisitions, focusing on the development of the recent entry into the group, Tom Ford. He declared that the goal is to create one of the top ten global luxury brands with Tom Ford fashion. Regarding possible uncertain geopolitical scenarios, Zegna showed himself confident in the well-defined strategies of the three brands and in the group’s ability to deal with any unexpected events.

