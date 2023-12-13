Every year we look forward to the holidays, but the road to them is littered with obstacles. There are about as many of them as you have acquaintances because there is a good chance that you will have to come up with presents for some of them. With a bit of luck, however, you will draw the name of a car enthusiast, because every year the car industry eagerly pumps out new gadgets into the world. We picked ten that we would be happy to find under our Christmas tree — are you reading along, family?

Porsche 911 Speaker

We can perhaps understand that that family would not follow our first tip. This gift costs no less than 507.39 euros, but for that money you do get a Bluetooth speaker with the design of a Porsche 911 GT3 exhaust. The first thing we would do: look up the soundtrack of the Porsche in question and let it blare appropriately through the speaker… Anything better than that miserable Mariah Carey song.

Porsche 911 Christmas bauble

On the other hand, if you don't have 500 spare parts for your family, that is no reason to avoid the Porsche shop. You will also find cheaper supplies there, such as this Christmas bauble with the design of a Porsche 911 Dakar. Unfortunately, it was painted by hand by someone who didn't really know what a 911 Dakar looks like, that's besides the point. At a price of 39.65 euros we wouldn't fill our tree with it, but as a single piece it does look funny.

Audi Espresso machine

Scrap all of the above, though, because our favorite brand accessory this year is without a doubt from the Audi catalogue. They offer an espresso machine in pocket size — or rather: in cup holder size. Your loved one will never have to go out without the guarantee of a perfect coffee, even if you have to pay something for it. For example, you will only receive Audi's 'Espresso Mobil' if you come up with 254 euros.

Renault 5 E-Tech trapauto

However, there is a good chance that you have drawn the name of a child and making them addicted to espresso at a young age would of course be irresponsible. However, for a similar price you will find redemption in the Renault shop, because the upcoming 5 E-Tech is already for sale in children's size there. This way, your offspring can stroll on the street with a full-size car that is simply not yet in the showrooms, and that for 295 euros.

Lego Icons Chevrolet Corvette

Of course, you can always play it safe and take a look at LEGO's automotive offering. Their latest addition, for example, is a classic Chevrolet Corvette from the Icons line, and completely in theme with the time of year, it has a bright red paint job. You pay 149.99 euros for it and the big advantage compared to the Renault 5 above: if your child doesn't like it, they can simply build something else with it.

Lamborghini Huracan 3D Puzzle

That is not possible with this Lamborghini Huracan, although there is a chance that your child will never be able to put the thing together. This is a Ravensburger puzzle, but not just any puzzle. Its 108 pieces form a 3D model of the Lambo, so the end result is also nice to park on your dresser. Hours of tinkering and then viewing pleasure, all for 36 euros.

Supercars book Rudolf van der Ven

If you prefer to skip all that fiddling, we recommend the Supercars book by Rudolf van der Ven. We do this not so much because his first name reminds us of Christmas, but mainly because there are no fewer than 50 iconic supercars in the book. These are spread over 224 pages of delicious photo material by the Belgian photographer himself. The price: 75 euros in the better bookstore.

Meguiar’s New Car Kit

On the other hand, if you are tired of looking at your loved ones' dirty cars, you can always get them on their way with the expertise of Meguiar's in your pocket. They offer a 'New Car Kit' for 84.99 euros that contains everything you need to get your car completely clean, except for a bucket and some water. Indeed: nothing says “wash your car more often, lazy bastard” better than a set of cleaning products for Christmas…

Rituals autoparfum

Or yes, because you might draw the name of someone who is known for never cleaning the interior of his car. In that case, you can take a look at the popular car perfumes from Rituals, because they now offer a 'Hammam' scent. For just 20.90 euros, that musty cabin will instantly smell better than the local wellness.

Bentley Black Edition Eau de Parfum

The bridge to our last tip is a bit difficult, because we don't want to insinuate that your family smells unclean. However, there is always that one uncle… But imagine if he suddenly smelled like the interior of a Bentley? That is simply possible, and not like the least Bentley. The manufacturer launched its Black Edition fragrance this year to celebrate the popularity of its range of blacked-out Blackline models. We don't know exactly what it smells like, but for 80.40 euros you can experience it firsthand — do you have it?