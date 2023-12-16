The Nintendo Switch has been one of the best-selling products during the Christmas season in recent years, and it is not for nothing that it is close to being the best-selling console in history. We cannot deny that the combination of Nintendo and Christmas has marked many generations of players and despite the changes in the industry, the Japanese company's concept of providing the most incredible electronic toy is still valid.

Continuing with our gift guides, it's time to stop at the Nintendo Switch lands and below we share the best gifts for Christmas, designed for users of the hybrid console.

Video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history

HORI – Split Pad Pro Controller (Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who want to play more comfortably in portable mode For those who do not want to use the Joy-Con in portable mode

Why is it a good gift?

It is a HORI product with an official Nintendo license Its Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom design is spectacular It is a good option if you don't want to use the Joy-Con

The Joy-Con are great but at the same time they are subject to the infamous Drift. Likewise, there are those who do not feel so comfortable with their design when playing in portable mode but that is where HORI comes in with these Split Pads that provide an ergonomic design and a more pleasant experience when you decide to play with your hybrid console anywhere.

Control Pro Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Japanese version

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who want to play traditionally For those who do not want to use the Joy-Con in Dock mode

Why is it a good gift?

It is the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller. Its Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom design is spectacular. It is the option if you want to play in a traditional way.

Not everyone is a fan of technological innovations in controls, there are those who prefer something traditional. Nintendo thought about it from the first moment with the Switch Pro Control and this one is very attractive due to its Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom design but also because it is the Japanese edition.

Carrying case for Switch

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who travel and take their hybrid console with them For those who want to protect their console at home

Why is it a good gift?

The compartments are perfect for each part of the console The materials are resistant and will protect your Switch It has a curious Super Mario design

Ah, the Switch, so small, so adorable, but so delicate and like any portable device, having it anywhere or in your hands can be a risk. However, with this piece you can store the console and be sure that it is protected, whether you leave it at home or take it somewhere else.

Nintendo Switch Game Case

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who leave home and want to bring their Switch games For those who want to protect their cartridges

Why is it a good gift?

The case has a sober and elegant design It can store up to 24 Switch cartridges Its price at this time is unbeatable

For some reason, there are those who prefer to have all their games in one place, since the days of CDs. In the case of Switch games, its small size is perfect for this product as you can carry more than 20 games safely.

Wireless controller for GameCube-style Switch

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who like the GameCube control For those who play in a traditional way

Why is it a good gift?

It is an officially licensed PowerA controller from Nintendo. The GameCube controller is perfect for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It is a quality controller that celebrates the console that Nintendo launched in 2001.

The Nintendo GameCube controller is one of the best ever designed in the history of video games, and the Super Smash Bros. scene adopted it as the ultimate controller. The years go by, Nintendo consoles too, but the GameCube control is still more alive than ever.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who like 2D Super Mario Bros games. For those who like platformers, puzzles and also cooperative mode

Why is it a good gift?

It is one of the best Switch games Super Mario Bros. in 2D it is excellent and in cooperative it is very fun It is one of the latest gems of the Nintendo Switch

The 2D Super Mario Bros. video games are special because they maintain that connection with the original installment that catapulted Nintendo to the top. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the most recent heir to that line and the results have been very good, it is also one of the latest gems of the Switch and a must-see title for users of the hybrid console.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who like The Legend of Zelda games For those who like open worlds and want absolute freedom of play

Why is it a good gift?

It is one of the best Switch games in history It was the obvious winner at GOTY 2023 until a few months ago It took what was seen in Zelda: Breath of the Wild to another level

For several months, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the lord and master of gaming as it took its predecessor's proposal to the next level. Beyond what happened later at the awards, this award remains one of the best of the year and one of the best in history. Its freedom, creation options and open world managed to change the perspective of a franchise that seemed untouchable and traditional.

Splatoon 3

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who like third-person shooters For those who like online multiplayer

Why is it a good gift?

It is the third installment of a franchise that continues to improve. At this point, it has a lot of content available. It is a great option to play online

Every console should have its favorite shooter but few have an exclusive one. In the case of Switch, the option is Splatoon 3 with the squid children back to deal with all kinds of challenges and a multiplayer experience that is fun, challenging and with its own essence.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Who is this present for?

For the Nintendo Switch user For those who like casual sports games For those who want to compete in soccer on Switch

Why is it a good gift?

It is a fun and original proposal for Nintendo Switch. A soccer game that is not a simulator is appreciated. Its price has a significant discount.

Challenging soccer is a tradition in many parts of the world and also in video games, and it's not for nothing that EA Sports FC is a monster. However, there are times when we want something very casual, fun and informal and this installment of Mario Strikers fulfills that.

