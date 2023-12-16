Our holiday gift lists reach PlayStation territory. Users of Sony consoles continue to enjoy the good times they have been going through since the PS4 era and although this year there were not as many releases, there are products that will undoubtedly please fans.

As always, at LEVEL UP we have you covered with the offers of the moment and in this case the most attractive for the PlayStation fan.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Crucial SSD NVMe M.2 de 2 TB para PS5

Who is this present for?

For the PlayStation 5 user For those who want to solve console storage limitations For those who are new to a PS5

Why is it a good gift?

It is a certified SSD for PS5 With 2TB of storage you will have all the space for your favorite games It is easy to install on the Sony console

Today's video games, particularly large productions, weigh a lot and it doesn't take long to use up all the storage space. Sometimes this translates into a bittersweet experience as you have to install and uninstall games thinking about new releases. However, with this SSD you will be covered because it has 2TB, ideal for the current generation and the best thing is that it is easy to install on PS5.

The Last of Us: Part II

Who is this present for?

For the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 user For those who think about the original game, but also in the remastering For those who want to save by playing the definitive edition that will be released next year

Why is it a good gift?

It is one of the best PS4 games Naughty Dog's quality is proven With its purchase you will be able to get the price of the remastered version

The trick is simple. You buy The Last of Us: Part II in its PS4 version at a low price and then pay only $10 USD when The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is released on PS5, so you will have the definitive version paying less than what the physical edition costs.

Stick sleeves for PS5 DualSense

Who is this present for?

For the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 user For those who want to take care of their controller For those who want a more comfortable gaming experience on the controller

Why is it a good gift?

The rubbers look resistant They will prevent premature wear of the PS4 and PS5 controller sticks The appearance of the original rubbers is maintained

Time is unforgiving and if you play a lot you will begin to notice changes in your control. The rubber on the sticks are not as resistant as they used to be, but there are options for their care and this is one of them. As easy as protecting your PS4 and PS5 controller in one of the most used parts, the sticks.

DualSense Midnight Black

Who is this present for?

For the PlayStation 5 and PC user For those looking to renew their control

Why is it a good gift?

It is an original Sony product It is the official PS5 controller but it has more and more support with haptic functions on PC Its color combination is very elegant

The DualSense is one of the best controls that have been created in the industry and thanks to its technology, unique experiences are provided on PS5. However, as time goes by it becomes more popular for PC users and is now supported on Steam. Lastly, not everyone is a fan of white, so this Midnight Black version looks elegant and powerful.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Who is this present for?

For the PlayStation 5 user For Spidey fans For those who like action, adventure and open world games

Why is it a good gift?

It is Sony's stellar AAA in 2023 It is one of the best games of the year Take advantage of the power of PS5

The long-awaited Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is here and it is one of the best games of 2023. The previous installments developed by Insomniac Games surprised with their quality and were instant hits. This sequel is at the level and is a must-buy for every PlayStation user.

Final FANTASY XVI

Who is this present for?

For the PlayStation 5 user For the action RPG fan For those who like physical games

Why is it a good gift?

It is the most recent installment of Final Fantasy It is one of the best games of the year So far, it can only be played on PS5

Final Fantasy has changed over the decades and is now focused more on action in search of conquering Western audiences, however, this does not mean that it has lost its essence as an RPG. This installment was one of the best video games of 2023 and at the moment it can only be played on PS5 due to its temporary exclusivity.

Bluey: The Videogame

Who is this present for?

For children who play on PlayStation 5 For those who want to provide a gaming experience to the little ones For those who like physical games

Why is it a good gift?

It is the official game of the popular animated series. It has had good reviews, as a game for children. Its price is very good, thinking about the little ones at home.

Today, children are more than familiar with electronics and digital devices. For many, the PS5 will be their first console and of course you are not going to make them play a military shooter. For them there is the official game of the popular animated series.

