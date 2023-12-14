We are a few days away from Christmas and it is true that not everyone took advantage of the offers of the Good end, Black Friday o Cyber Monday and they are surely looking for a gift for someone special or loved. Don't worry, in LEVEL UP We have you covered with the best gifts in different categories and this time it is the turn of one of the franchises that is in fashion.

We are talking about Five Nights at Freddy's, which has returned to the path of success thanks to its movie and this means that there are fans who will undoubtedly appreciate a gift related to the horror IP to be under the tree at Christmas. Without further ado, we leave you with the best gifts there are for the Five Nights at Freddy's fan.

table of Contents

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Mochila en Negro

Who is this present for?

For any fan of Five Nights at Freddy's For any fan of geek culture For those who urgently need a change of backpack

Why is it a good gift?

A very useful product for daily life. It is officially licensed merchandise. It is a backpack with a simple design and easy use.

Work life returned to normal after the pandemic and having a good backpack is essential, especially if its design is simple and you don't want to deal with internal or external separations and bags. Today, having a backpack with art from a geek franchise is part of pop culture which makes this an ideal gift for those who have to come and go but need to have their things immediately.

Variedad de peluches Funko Plush de Five Nights at Freddy’s

Who is this present for?

For any fan of Five Nights at Freddy's, whether child, young or adult. For any fan of geek culture. For those who like officially licensed stuffed animals and figures.

Why is it a good gift?

There are a variety of plush designs and they are all adorable It is officially licensed Funko merchandise Price ranges adapt to your budget

Stuffed animals are always a good gift and in the case of Five Nights at Freddy's, the fact that it is a horror franchise and the animatronics are scary does not mean that there is no design that, instead, generates tenderness. That is why this line of Funko stuffed animals will save your gift plans for this Christmas because the list is varied, both in designs and price.

Five Nights at Freddy's Funko figure and card game package

Who is this present for?

For the hardcore fan of Five Nights at Freddy's For all fans of geek culture For those who like collectibles

Why is it a good gift?

The package includes a card game and a collectible Funko figure. It is officially licensed Five Nights at Freddy's merchandise. Its price is very affordable and it is a detailed product that the FNAF fan will undoubtedly love.

Collecting enthusiasts want to have as many products as possible, especially those that are not so common or include a collector's item. In this case, the package offers a card game with a special Five Nights at Freddy's design but also includes a miniature collectible figure from Funko, making it the ideal gift for those who like to have all kinds of products inspired by the franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection para Nintendo Switch

Who is this present for?

For the Five Nights at Freddy's fan who likes video games For any Nintendo Switch user who wants a horror game For those who like titles with simple mechanics and don't want to get complicated

Why is it a good gift?

It is a collection with 5 Five Nights at Freddy's video games It is the definitive edition that gaming fans and the franchise were waiting for Five Nights at Freddy's began in video games and here you have the most important ones

Five Nights at Freddy's was born in those times when traditional Survival Horror was in decline and was an important part of the new proposals that took terrifying experiences in other directions. Scott Cawthon's work became a leader in the new era of horror gaming and this collection is ideal to relive that story as it includes 5 installments of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Character Encyclopedia

Who is this present for?

For the fan and collector of Five Nights at Freddy's For those interested in the art design and lore of the characters and the franchise For those researching art in the digital age

Why is it a good gift?

It is a complete art book with images and detailed information. It has more than 200 pages with everything you want to know about Five Nights at Freddy's. The price is very affordable and will be the perfect gift for the Five Nights at Freddy's fan.

The Five Nights at Freddy's games and movies may only last a few hours, but behind them there is an impressive work of art design. This book covers everything that exists in the franchise as an artistic work and throughout more than 200 pages you will find detailed and sufficient information about the animatronics, all from the official source, without a doubt the perfect and definitive gift for the hardcore fan of FNAF.

