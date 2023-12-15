Christmas is one of the favorite moments of every gamer because few things are as incredible and exciting as finding the desired game, console or accessory under the tree. We are a few days away from a new celebration in 2023 and at LEVEL UP we continue with our gift guides recommending the best products at the best price.

On this occasion we can get in tune with the gamer scene and it is the turn of the ideal gifts for the Xbox user, so without further ado we present our guide for the fan of the Microsoft gaming ecosystem.

Dust Filter Cover for Xbox Series

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox Series X user For those who want to protect their console from dust For those who are new to an Xbox Series

Why is it a good gift?

It is a useful product for protecting the console. It protects the ventilation areas by preventing more dust from accumulating inside. Its price as an accessory is excellent.

Have you ever opened a console? It is surprising how much dust can accumulate inside and if you have fine-haired pets, such as cats, don't even mention it. This filter then appears as an excellent option because it will not prevent dust from reaching the bowels of your console, but it will reduce the amount and the most important thing is that any larger debris will not enter through the ventilation holes of your Xbox Series X.

8Bitdo mobile clip for Xbox controller

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate user For those who have access to the benefits of Xbox Cloud For those who want to play on mobile phones with an Xbox controller

Why is it a good gift?

It is an officially licensed Xbox product. Its design is simple, functional and adapts perfectly to the controller. It provides a better mobile gaming experience.

Xbox came to mobile phones thanks to the power of the cloud and this gave rise to endless accessories to live the best possible experience on Xbox Cloud. This accessory will allow you to connect your mobile device to your Xbox controller to have a comfortable experience, and it will also help you play other types of titles using the Microsoft controller.

Seagate 1TB NVMe Expansion SSD for Xbox Series X|S

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox Series X|S user For those who no longer want to delete and install games frequently For those looking to increase the storage of their Xbox Series X|S

Why is it a good gift?

With 1 TB, several storage limitations are resolved in Xbox Series of the games

Video games no longer weigh 5 or 10 GB, at least not AAA ones, and as time goes by it is confirmed that they are capable of devouring our storage space, limited in its native version so it must be assigned to the operating system. Having an SSD for Xbox Series X|S is becoming a necessity and sooner or later you will have to buy one to leave behind the tedium of installing and uninstalling.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Elite Series 2 – Core Red

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox Series

Why is it a good gift?

It is the most technologically advanced control that Xbox has to date. Its customization and adjustment options adapt to the user's needs. It can be used on Xbox, PC and mobile consoles.

There are many controls but in the Premium version there are only a few. The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller takes the proposal of its predecessor to the next level and stands out in its customization and adjustment options so that the user has the experience they want. Having more than one control is necessary nowadays and if you are going to make the expense, it is better to have one of the highest quality.

Resident Evil 4 para Xbox Series X

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox Series X user For those who prefer video games in physical format For the horror game fan

Why is it a good gift?

It is one of the best video games of 2023 It maintains the quality of the remakes that Capcom has made of Resident Evil It is a renewed version of an all-time classic

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best games of all time and its remake did not fail, in fact, it could become another of the best titles in history. In this version you will have the terrifying and action-packed experience of the original game, but with changes and improvements according to current generation standards.

Forza Motorsport para Xbox Series X

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox Series X user For those who prefer video games in physical format For the racing game fan

Why is it a good gift?

It is one of the best video games of 2023 The Forza series was rebooted with new technologies for greater realism The game is constantly updated with new content

Forza Motorsport was reborn and Turn 10 is committed to a new era with greater technology that provides a realistic experience in the racing simulation genre. This installment was one of the important Xbox Game Studios titles in 2023, it has a lot of content in its base version and the best thing is that it is updated, free of charge, as time goes by with new vehicles, tracks, races and more.

Lies of P para Xbox One y Xbox Series X

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox One and Xbox Series X user For those who prefer physical video games For the fan of very difficult games inspired by Souls mechanics

Why is it a good gift?

It is one of the best video games of 2023 The combination of Pinocchio with a Souls proposal was excellent This version runs on Xbox One and with improvements on Xbox Series

Souls became a fashion and it is not a complaint, FromSoftware's work strongly influenced other projects and one of them is Lies of P, a title that took the story of Pinocchio and took it to a gloomy setting full of dangers, enemies and challenges. One of the essential games of this year.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition for Xbox Series X

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox Series X user For those who prefer physical video games For the Assassin's Creed fan or action and adventure games

Why is it a good gift?

It is one of the best video games of 2023 The return to the roots of Assassin's Creed was very good This version includes all post-launch content

Yes, another Assassin's Creed, but this time Ubisot left behind the excesses of previous installments and decided to return to the roots. If you enjoyed the first installments of the Assassins saga, you will completely like this title and the best thing is that this version is the most complete there is.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor para Xbox Series X

Who is this present for?

For the Xbox Series X user For those who prefer physical video games For the Star Wars fan or action and adventure games

Why is it a good gift?

It is one of the best video games of 2023 An open world, an interesting story and a next-generation experience With the latest updates, the game is going great and more on Xbox Series

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a pleasant surprise and the sequel lived up to it. The next chapter in the story of Cal Kestis puts us in open worlds full of details, missions to complete and different forms of interaction. Everything you liked about the first game was taken to the next level and if you are a Star Wars fan it is a must buy.

