Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto felt proud after watching Gibran Rakabuming Raka's performance live, in the vice presidential debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Central Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023) evening.

The general chairman of the Gerindra Party bluntly gave his running mate a score of 9.9.

“To be honest, I am very proud of my vice presidential candidate. I am very proud. I said earlier that if I were a teacher who gave test scores, I would give them a score of 9.9,” said Prabowo.

Hearing Prabowo's assessment, Gibran smiled and immediately made a bowing gesture.

“I think this is objective, this is real, all people can judge that we are serious,” said Prabowo.

As is known in the vice presidential debate on the themes of Economy (People's and Digital), Finance, Tax Investment, Trade, APBN-APBD Management, Infrastructure and Urban Affairs, President Jokowi's eldest son appeared to appear surprising compared to his two competitors Muhaimin Iskandar and Mahfud MD.

The vice presidential candidate, whose abilities were previously doubted, actually asked questions several times which made it difficult for his two competitors to provide answers.

Like when Gibran asked Mahfud a question about carbon capture and storage or CCS regulations and a question regarding the State of the Global Islamic Economy or SGIE to Muhaimin Iskandar.

Vice presidential candidate number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar (left) conveys his ideas witnessed by vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) and vice presidential candidate number 3 Mahfud MD (right) during the 2024 Election vice presidential candidate debate at the JCC, Jakarta, Friday (22/ 12/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Akbar Nugroho Gumay).

Previously, KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari confirmed that no changes would be applied to the vice presidential debate this time from the previous debate. It's just that in this debate, the KPU provided a podium and stationery for each vice presidential candidate.

The vice presidential debate was divided into six segments. The first segment is the delivery of the vision and mission of the work program of each vice presidential candidate.

Then for the second and third segments, questions from the panelists were asked by the moderator.

In the fourth and fifth segments, each vice presidential candidate had the opportunity to ask each vice presidential candidate.

The final segment is the closing statement from each vice presidential candidate.