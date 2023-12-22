Suara.com – Prabowo-Gibran supporters cheered when Gibran Rakabimung Raka asked questions related to SGIE to Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin in the vice presidential debate.

The cheering was carried out by supporters at a joint viewing event for the vice presidential debate held by the Prabowo-Gibran Young Voter National Campaign Team (TKN) in the SCBD area, South Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023) evening.

The supporters' cheers were louder when Cak Imin actually stuttered or hesitated to hear Gibran's question.

Cak Imin, who didn't know what SGIE was, finally admitted it. Hearing this answer, Prabowo-Gibran supporters cheered again.

As if to inject Gibran with enthusiasm, the supporters who held the nobar cheered louder again when Gibran explained what SGIE was to Cak Imin.

Cak Imin Planga-plongo

Candidate for Vice President Number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar stuttered a little and seemed careless when asked by Vice President Number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka about the State of the Global Islamic Economy or SGIE.

Initially, Gibran asked how Muahimin Iskandar would improve Indonesia's current SGIE ranking.

Receiving this question, Cak Imin admitted that he did not know what SGIE was.

“Frankly, I don't understand what SGIE is,” answered Cak Imin in the Second Debate for Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates at the JCC, Jakarta, Friday.

Because he didn't know what SGIE was, the moderator asked if there was another answer from Cak Imin because the time to answer questions was running out.

Cak Imin was also willing to take the opportunity to answer.

“It's okay because I've never heard of SGIE,” answered Cak Imin.

The moderator also invited Gibran to respond to the question in question and explain what SGIE is.

“Gus, we are focusing on developing sharia economics, halal food, halal skin care, automatically we also have to understand what SGIE is. So SGIE is the State of the Global Islamic Economy. So I'm sorry if the question is a bit difficult, Gus,” said Gibran.