Suara.com – Spokesperson for the Amin National Team, Angga Putra Fidrian, spoke out in defense of the number one vice presidential candidate, Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin, who was 'checkmated' by Gibran Rakabuming Raka regarding the National Capital (IKN) in the vice presidential debate, Friday (22/12/2023 ).

According to Angga, Cak Imin when inaugurating the construction of IKN was not aware of the problems at IKN. He also said that the PKB General Chair was simply forced to take part in the ceremony with his party.

“Actually, we don't talk about consistent or inconsistent. In the past, maybe it was like this, Cak Imin didn't know yet and in a situation where there was no contest, he was forced to take part in a ceremony with the government,” said Angga at the AMIN National Team Secretariat, Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Currently, after becoming vice presidential candidate for Anies Baswedan who brought the slogan of change, Cak Imin already understands it. There is a priority scale that the government must consider before building IKN.

“Cak Imin also explained earlier that actually the priority issue is choosing to build IKN Rp. 400 trillion or choosing to repair schools for Rp. 13 trillion, or choosing to build trains for Rp. 8 trillion,” he said.

In addition, AMIN National Team Spokesperson, Billy David Nerotumilena, said that Cak Imin also prioritized the development of 40 developed cities on par with Jakarta rather than building IKN.

“We see the spirit of equality and Gus Imin has never once stated that he rejects IKN, but what needs to be done is to review it,” he said.

The vice presidential debate is heating up regarding the development of the Indonesian IKN. Each vice presidential candidate competed in arguments and ideas regarding the future continuity of IKN.

One of the interesting things in the debate was the presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who questioned the consistency of the presidential candidate, Muhaimin Iskandar.

The reason is, Gibran considers Cak Imin to be inconsistent, because he previously supported the development of IKN, even taking part in the initial construction. However, nowadays they actually reject the development of IKN.

“I remember very well that Gus Muhaimin once took part in inaugurating and cutting the tumpeng at IKN. How about this, he was inconsistent in the past and now he doesn't support it because he is Mr Anies' deputy,” said Gibran in the Cawapres debate at the JCC, Jakarta, Friday (22/12).