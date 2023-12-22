Suara.com – At the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate which took place on Friday (22/12/2023), Gibran Rakabuming succeeded in attracting public attention when he said that stunting was related to sanitation problems.

Gibran promised to solve the stunting problem in Indonesia, because he said that this was the same as preparing human resource infrastructure to welcome a golden Indonesia in 2045.

“If we talk about sanitation and clean water, this will be connected to the stunting problem. For the sanitation problem, this requires collaboration from many parties,” said Gibran when answering questions asked by the panelists during the Vice Presidential Debate which took place at the JCC.

Gibran admitted that he had built an IPAL or Waste Water Treatment Installation (IPAL) in a densely populated housing complex in Solo to meet the need for clean water. This includes collaborating with the Wonogiri and Klaten areas to provide water access.

So, what is the actual connection between stunting and sanitation? Is it true that the two are related?

The official website of the Ministry of Health states that stunting is a problem of chronic malnutrition caused by a lack of nutritional intake over a long period of time, resulting in growth disorders in children, namely the child's height is lower or shorter (stunted) than the age standard.

And the World Health Organization or WHO confirms that the problem of stunting is closely related to proper sanitation or access to clean water. This is because clean water is related to healthy food consumed by children.

Moreover, providing healthy and clean food can protect against bacterial and viral infections, even when the child's immune system is not yet perfect.

This fact is also supported by the results of research by Pradana, Suparmi and Ratnawati which was published in the Unair e-journal in 2023. It was concluded that personal hygiene and environmental sanitation are related to the incidence of stunting in toddlers aged 6 to 59 months.

Nizaruddin and Irsyad Ilham's research published in the Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Journal 2022 also stated that sanitation, sources of drinking water, and processing of drinking water before consumption have an effect on stunting.

Birth weight, economic conditions and the mother's education level also influence the risk of stunting. Therefore, the study concluded that to overcome the risk of stunting, the government must accelerate the provision of basic sanitation, protect quality drinking water sources, and increase awareness about boiling water before consuming it.

Please note, stunting is a chronic nutritional problem in Indonesia. The increase in the incidence of stunting in Indonesia is influenced by various factors, such as maternal, nutritional, socio-economic and environmental factors.

Some time ago the former Minister of Health, Nila Moeloek, admitted that non-health problems were often the cause of stunting problems. So at least three big steps are needed to prevent stunting in children, including the following:

1. Diet

The problem of stunting is influenced by low access to food in terms of quantity and nutritional quality, which is often not diverse. The term “Fill My Plate” with balanced nutrition needs to be introduced and accustomed to in everyday life. For children during their growth period, increasing protein sources is highly recommended, as well as continuing to get used to consuming fruit and vegetables.

2. Parenting Style

Stunting is also influenced by behavioral aspects, especially poor parenting patterns in feeding practices for babies and toddlers.

Starting from education about reproductive health and nutrition for teenagers as the starting point of the family, until mothers-to-be understand the importance of meeting nutritional needs during pregnancy and stimulation for the fetus, as well as having their womb checked four times during pregnancy.

3. Sanitation and Access to Clean Water

Low access to health services, including access to sanitation and clean water, puts children at risk of infectious diseases. For this reason, you need to get used to washing your hands with soap and running water, and not defecate in the open.

“Parenting patterns and nutritional status are greatly influenced by the understanding of parents (a mother) in managing health and nutrition in their family. “Therefore, education is needed in order to change behavior that can lead to improved nutritional health or that of mothers and their children,” explained Nila in 2018.