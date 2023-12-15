Suara.com – Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Rosan Roeslani, was reluctant to respond to several parties who underestimated Gibran Rakabuming Raka ahead of the vice presidential debate.

He believes that Gibran will give many surprises in the vice presidential debate which is planned to be held on Friday (22/12/2023) next week.

“If I can only say one thing, wait for the play date!” said Rosan after attending the Gemoy Volunteer event in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023).

It is known that the vice presidential debate will be held on December 22 2023 next week. Gibran will compete with his two competitors, namely vice presidential candidate number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin and vice presidential candidate number 2 Mahfud MD.

The first debate between vice presidential candidates carried the themes of economics, people's economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN and APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.

Deputy Commander of the Prabowo-Gibran Young Voters TKN (Fanta), Rahayu Saraswati, previously also admitted that he had no problem with the statement from candidate pair number 1.

“It's no problem. Lower expectations are better for us. Because it means we can prove what may have been questions and challenges that have been thrown at us,” he said, Thursday (14/12/2023).

Gibran's experience

Saraswati even reminded Gibran's experience of having participated in the debate in the Solo Mayoral Election.

“So I think he will prepare himself. What form it takes, I will leave it to his core team and the communications team. But we will see the playing date later,” he said.

Previously, National Team Spokesperson Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN), Angga Putra Fidrian, said that Muhaimin or Cak Imin's fiercest opponent in the upcoming vice presidential debate was only vice presidential candidate number 3, Mahfud MD.

“I believe that Cak Imin's biggest opponent is only Mahfud MD,” said Angga to journalists at the House of Change, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Angga did not mention Gibran Rakabuming Raka's name as vice presidential candidate number 2, as a worthy opponent for the PKB General Chair.

He said that the AMIN National Team itself does not yet have a specific strategy for the December 22 cawapres debate.

However, Angga is optimistic that Cak Imin will find it easy to carry out debates because it has become his daily diet as a politician.

“He has a long track record in the context of activism, from students, debates in the DPR, in the MPR, he has that capacity,” said Angga.