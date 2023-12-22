Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka immediately appeared on social media X after the first vice presidential debate.

Gibran was observed greeting X residents via his tweet at 22.19.

“Hehe hello,” tweeted the account @gibran_tweet which has received 15.2 k likes and 1.5 reposts, Friday (22/12/2023) evening.

Not long after, Gibran chirped again at 22.23. “Let him cook,” he wrote.

He also responded to a tweet from the X account @yudhi_bro which posted a photo of Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin cutting tumpeng in the Indonesian capital (IKN). Gibran touched on Cak Imin's track record of cutting tumpeng in the debate.

Gibran did not comment through sentences, he only tweeted a respectful hand emoji.

At 22.35, Gibran again replied to a tweet from the @SINDOnews account which posted a news link with the title “Gibran is confused with Cak Imin about IKN: Join in the cuts

Tumpeng Now Rejected.”

The @SINDOnews account tweeted “Bang already bro”. Gibran then responded to the leave.

“Yeah, it's broken,” said Gibran.

It is known that Gibran counterattacked the arguments of vice presidential candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin regarding the Indonesian Capital City (IKN) development project. Gibran questioned the consistency of Muhaimin's words.

The reason, Gibran knew, was that Muhaimin had taken part in the process of cutting tumpeng rice as a symbol of the beginning of the IKN development.

“I remember very well that Gus Muhaimin once took part in inaugurating and cutting tumpeng at IKN. What is this like?” Gibran asked in the vice presidential debate held at the JCC, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12).

Gibran was confused by the attitude of the man known as Cak Imin.

Because, he saw Cak Imin change after pairing with Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election.

“Inconsistent, in the past he supported it, now he doesn't support it because he is Mr Anies' representative who is promoting the theme of change,” he said.

Gibran's counterattack immediately drew a commotion from supporters from the debate arena.

Previously, vice presidential candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar, touched on a giant project which he called ambitious, namely the development of the Archipelago Capital City (IKN).

Muhaimin assessed that the development of IKN could cost almost IDR 500 trillion and would really drain the budget, especially if only using the APBN.

In fact, according to him, when it comes to priorities, a budget of that size could be used for other things.

“This is to build roads throughout Kalimantan, build all the cities in Kalimantan and most importantly infrastructure for human resources, just 3 percent of the entire IKN budget can build schools throughout Kalimantan. That is an example of taking a priority scale.”