Suara.com – Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid, said that vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka read documents that fit the topic in preparation for the vice presidential debate on Friday (22/12).

“There must be special preparations for the vice presidential candidate. I am sure that if all candidate pairs want to debate there will be special preparations. One of the special preparations is definitely reading documents according to the topic,” said Nusron during an exclusive interview with ANTARA at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran Media Center , South Jakarta, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

According to Nusron, Gibran is familiar with the issues that will be debated later. The themes of the debate are people's economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN and APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.

“I don't think it's a difficult issue and a specific issue for a mayor, because every mayor must talk about economic issues, definitely talk about investment issues, talk about financial sector issues, talk about trade issues, also talk about infrastructure issues, APBD issues,” he said .

Nusron claims that the theme of the debate has become part of Gibran's daily life. “I think this is an issue that is common for a state official, let alone a mayor, so in fact these are things that have directly become the daily work of our vice presidential candidate, namely Mas Gibran,” he said.

Previously, the Indonesian KPU had set a schedule for holding five presidential-vice presidential debates, namely on December 12 2023, December 22 2023, January 7 2024, January 21 2024 and February 4 2024.

The Indonesian KPU on Monday, November 13 2023, has also named three prospective presidential and vice presidential candidates as participants in the 2024 presidential election.

Based on the drawing and determination of serial numbers, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar became candidate pair number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md serial number 3.

Furthermore, the KPU set the campaign period from November 28 2023 to February 10 2024. Then, voting day is scheduled for February 14 2024. (Antara)