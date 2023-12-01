Suara.com – A funny moment occurred when vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, campaigned in Penjaringan, North Jakarta, Friday (1/12/2023).

While at the location, many children also welcomed the arrival of President Joko Widodo’s eldest son. When Gibran’s car group arrived, without command they shouted Prabowo Subianto’s name.

“Prabowo, Prabowo, Prabowo,” said the children standing on the edge of the Pejaringan tunnel road, Friday.

The funny moment stopped when one of the volunteers reprimanded the boys. The volunteer told him that it was Gibran who came to the location, not Prabowo.

“Eh, that’s wrong, Mas Gibran came, not Prabowo,” said the volunteer.

“Mas Gibran, Mas Gibran,” continued the boy enthusiastically.

A row of children welcome the Vice Presidential Candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, while in Penjaringan, North Jakarta.

Previously it was reported that presidential and vice presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were present at the national coordination meeting (Rakornas) of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN).

Both of them were present in the midst of TKN administrators and the Regional Campaign Team (TKD), numbering approximately 400 people.

From observation Suara.com In the lobby of the Borobudur Hotel, Gibran together with TKN Chairman Rosan P Roeslani were waiting for Prabowo’s arrival. When Prabowo arrived at the location, Gibran immediately approached and tried to kiss Prabowo’s hand.

But short of kissing hands, Prabowo was actually made to fail to focus by two plasters stuck to Gibran’s right hand.