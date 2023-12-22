President Massolo, this issue of our magazine aims to try to analyze the key themes of 2024. What year will it be?

«The coming year will be characterized by different phenomenologies: the first is the evolution of the ongoing wars, in particular Ukraine and the Middle East, which are united by the fact that they can be mitigated, but not resolved, given that they are crises which will continue for a long time. These two conflicts in 2024 will have to be managed, although it will not be easy. At the same time they have different dynamics: the first war leads to stalemate, the second, the one in the Middle East, can potentially and hopefully lead to a new dynamism in the region. These are the main bets that will accompany us in the coming year. Another theme will be to combine the energy transition with the needs of economies in difficulty. And also the need to manage migratory flows and keep the relationship between the United States and China under control. In this panorama, the electoral campaigns for the European elections will take place and above all for the election of the next American president, which could lead to strong discontinuities in the current internal and global balance, especially in the event of a Republican victory”.

Speaking of the United States, even if it is still early, can we say that Donald Trump's victory is probable?

«Let's say that we cannot exclude it. As of today, Trump has a high chance of becoming the Republican candidate. At that point it is quite logical to think that the Democratic candidate will be Joe Biden. Between the two, Trump would therefore have a real chance of becoming president of the United States again. However, it is necessary to take one element into account: we will have to see what the orientation of the major financiers of the Republicans will be, having a disruptive candidate like Trump.”

After the assault on Capitol Hill it seems absurd to think of a possible new victory for the tycoon.

«That episode, regardless of the more or less direct hand that Trump may have had in it, is the clear demonstration of what the United States has become today: a very divided and polarized country, which adopts two methodologies that were not typical of American politics , that is, the delegitimization of the opponent and the taking hostage of every issue in the internal debate, including national security. Habits that are not rare in other latitudes, but so far little present in American dynamics.”

It seems that in America, as confirmed by a Financial Times poll, unity towards support for the Ukrainian cause is wavering. Could this be a signal both for Biden and for Washington's future foreign policy decisions?

«What is happening regarding the war in Ukraine – the so-called “fatigue” – has distant roots. Three elements must be taken into account: the imminence of the American elections, an objective difficulty for international public opinions to maintain high attention and participation in conflicts that continue for a long time, and then there is the fact that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was unsuccessful and is suspended, so much so that there are those who raise the possibility that there will be a new Russian offensive in the spring. The point is that both Putin and Zelensky are unable to reach a negotiated agreement. The Russian president because he has failed since the beginning of the invasion, failing to install a puppet government in Kiev and now he needs to save face somehow. And Zelensky because he cannot take any steps back after the massacres he has suffered, like that of Bucha. Both of them, therefore, will wait for the facts and developments on the ground.”

What could be the evolution of the conflict?

«At the moment there is a stalemate on the ground, which does not seem likely to change soon. In fact, the paradigm is changing: we no longer say “let's help the Ukrainians win”, that is, reconquer all the territories occupied by the Russians. Because it is a hypothesis that – as we have seen in the field – will not come true. Now they say “let's help secure them”, that is, even if no one admits it, it means that 15-20% of Ukrainian territory would remain with Russia.”

How would Ukraine secure itself?

«Either through its entry into NATO – but a decision should be made by the 75th anniversary of the Alliance which will take place in the next few months in Washington – or by arming Ukraine, making it an indigestible morsel for the Russian invader. It is always the situation on the ground that determines what will happen. A result that could actually occur could be to revive the model of the division between East and West Germany, that is, a large Ukrainian territory that remains Western, and a much smaller part, in the East, which Putin has effectively occupied. As the German case demonstrates, one can conceive of these two territories as having different security regimes. Ukraine's European perspective must also be safeguarded and from this point of view the European Council's decision to start accession negotiations with Kiev has strategic value”.

What could be the difficulties in this process?

«There are two aspects to consider: on the one hand we don't know if and when there will be a vote in Ukraine, but it is certain that Zelensky will not accept anything less than what he calls victory. The other is that Putin has lost the war: to freeze it he needs something that allows him to tell his public opinion that he has not been defeated. All in a context in which security is once again playing a central role in the national budgets of European countries.”

Do you think that Biden and the West have exalted the figure of Zelensky more than they should?

«It was corrected to preserve international order and law, so there was nothing else to do but take the defense of the attacked. Then, as we were saying, it is always the battlefield that determines the outcomes. However, the important thing will be not to reduce the effort and the flow of aid too much, if we want to preserve a viable and intact Ukraine as far as possible.”

Some time ago Carlo De Benedetti told me in an interview that NATO should be reviewed. What do you think?

«NATO had weakened its identity due to the disappearance of the enemy after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Now, however, we have a country on the eastern borders of the Alliance that has attacked a sovereign state. The need for defense is so strong that it pushed Sweden and Finland to renounce their traditional neutrality and join the Atlantic Alliance, because they felt threatened. This is another element of Putin's defeat. A NATO even more present on its borders.”

On Gaza, is the credibility of the West, which remains somewhat on the sidelines, in danger of being threatened?

«There was a terrible terrorist act, which we could define as an Israeli September 11th. What then followed was a legitimate and fully understandable reaction, which however created a discrepancy in agendas between the international community and Israel. The latter aims above all to decapitate Hamas and re-establish deterrence and security and then to free the hostages. This third theme is the most pressing for the international community, placed at the center of its agenda, together with humanitarian aid and post-war management. The harsher and longer the Israeli reaction becomes, the more these two agendas tend to diverge. If we want to resume a form of dialogue in the Middle East, governments must commit to aligning their agendas again. That's what President Biden is trying to do.”

The case of the Expo assigned to Riyadh demonstrates Saudi Arabia's soft power influence. Do you think it could be a big risk that should not be underestimated?

«I believe it is a fact that international decisions are increasingly conditioned by the resources that can be deployed to pursue their goals. In a system of international relations that is becoming anarchic, without anyone alone being able to dictate the key themes, there is much more space for these emerging middle powers, very resolute in their action, rich in resources and who often do not use methods of European democracies. This should be a topic of debate: do we want the decisions of the international community to be dictated solely by the volume of resources used or to be mediated by agreements, reinvigorating the multilateral method? This is an increasingly current issue that should be reflected upon.”

From a European point of view, doesn't the fact of having politicians paid by non-democratic foreign states represent a contradiction?

«First of all, the way in which the international community is conducted today goes far beyond the behavior of single individuals. Fundamental and broader aspects are at play. Secondly, it must be said that there are latitudes and latitudes: something that in one country may be considered illegal and prosecutable is permitted in another country. We can instead discuss the appropriateness of this, but this is left to the evaluations of public opinion, in addition to those directly interested.”

In the last decade, can we say that diplomacy is at a standstill?

«It remains a tool that cannot be ignored, indeed it is necessary the more complex the conflicts are. Being a tool, it must become part of a broader system, which includes the will of governments to pursue political goals, intelligence, alliances between states. Diplomacy in this sense helps to find solutions, but alone it cannot be decisive.”

However, can we say that in recent years we have witnessed a gradual failure of services?

«No, I wouldn't say so. Normally governments ask their intelligence services for three things: to contextualize complex phenomena, to be informed correctly and at the right time, and to try to change situations on the ground. The latter is the increasingly growing demand but at the same time more difficult to achieve. As with diplomacy, intelligence is a tool, but not the only one available.”

Do summits like the G7 still make sense after the invasion of Ukraine?

“Absolutely yes. Especially because the G7 is much more open, both to Asian democracies and in how discussions between leaders take place, in a more direct manner. Then there was the G20's challenge to try to involve the large emerging countries, starting with China. But it is an increasingly difficult format to manage, because there are divergent interests. We have therefore returned to groups of homogeneous states, no longer as in the past in the idea of ​​a government of the planet, but to strengthen each other and present themselves in a compact manner towards the rest of the world. This leads to a sort of G7 plus as far as the West is concerned, and to the attempt identified by China at Brics plus. We can say that, faced with the crisis of classical multilateralism, the world proceeds by groups of countries.”

Are we therefore increasingly in an anarchic world, where Putins or Xi Jinpings are seen as attractive?

«It is not a multipolar reality, if by multilateralism we mean poles that aggregate and condition each other. There is a relative Western compactness and a global South united by an anti-Western streak, but made up of countries that ally themselves only on the basis of contingent interests. We are emerging from a Western-led world order, with the supremacy of the free market, but we are not yet in a Chinese or American-led world, nor in a truly multipolar one.”