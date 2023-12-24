The Epic Games Christmas promotion does not stop for a single day and it is clear that today is Christmas Eve, because the digital store wanted to celebrate this moment in a very special way, since the sixth title that can be obtained totally free This is Ghostwire: Tokyo.

As has happened in recent days, you will only have 24 hours to redeem it and add it to your library forever, specifically until 5:00 p.m. on December 25. It's as simple as accessing its product page, grabbing it and you can play whenever you want one of the latest works developed by Tango Gameworks, the makers of The Evil Within saga and the award-winning Hi-Fi: Rush.

The action of this game takes us to the streets of Tokyo, where Deadly supernatural forces have invaded the city. and are causing the disappearance of the population. The objective of the players will be to investigate the mystery that surrounds all these paranormal events, having to face yokais and evil spirits in areas that have been recreated with a large amount of detail.

To move forward, it will be possible to unlock special powers that can be improved to hunt the ghosts. Furthermore, behind all this is Shinji Mikami that invites us to face the unknown in urban landscapes, traditional temples, alleys and much more where vengeful spirits await.

