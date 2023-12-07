Ghostrunner 2developed by One More Level and 505 Games, updates today with Hardcore mode, a free implementation of the work published on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series Additionally, the Ice Pack DLC is also available, which unlocks Jack’s lethal arsenal, the protagonist of the experience told by our Solar.

Hardcore modeaccessible for free to all players after completing the main story, offers levels with renewed design, enemies positioned differently, platforming items, new dangers and much more. Although the challenge has increased, Jack can use all abilities right from the start. Players who complete this challenging new mode will be rewarded with an exclusive Katana and Hand Skin.

Ice Packwhose theme is inspired by ice and cobwebs, includes three skins for Katana and Hand and one skin for Motorcycle:

IC3 Design for Motorcycle Skin Ice Tarantula Katana and Hand Skin Black Widow Katana and Hand Skin Web Cutter Katana and Hand Skin

Previous article

eFootball 2024 introduces the My League mode