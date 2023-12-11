loading…

Houthis hold a military parade to commemorate their takeover of power in Sanaa, Yemen, September 21, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

SANAA – Yemeni military forces have used whatever they have to attack Israel as a form of solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza strip.

Moreover, the Minister of Information of the Yemeni National Salvation Government, Dhaifullah al-Shami, emphasized that the country’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to face all possible military scenarios of the Israeli colonial regime.

This was emphasized after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his regime would act militarily against the Arab country if the United States failed to do so.

So how strong are Yemen’s military forces? Here is an overview of Yemen’s military strength.

Yemen’s Military Strength

Reporting from the Global Fire Power page, Yemen’s military strength in 2023 will be ranked 74th out of 145 countries with a power index score reaching 1.3985. By achieving this score, it can be judged that Yemen’s military strength is stable.

In terms of personnel, Yemen is a country with a population of more than 30 million people.

Yemen has a number of military personnel reaching 420,000 with 45,000 active personnel and 357,000 paramilitary troops and no reserve personnel.

Furthermore, in terms of air power, Yemen’s military strength is supported by capable air combat vehicles. Yemen has 177 aircraft which are divided into several types of aircraft.

This number consists of 76 fighter aircraft, 8 transport aircraft, 30 training aircraft, 2 special mission aircraft, 61 helicopters and 14 of them attack helicopters.

On the land force side, Yemen’s military strength is supported by 100 tanks, 4,800 armored vehicles, 10 self-propelled artillery, 40 towed artillery and 25 rocket artillery.

It doesn’t stop there, Yemen also has sea vehicles ready to be used for war. Yemen has 35 ships divided into 2 corvettes, 15 patrol ships and 3 mine warfare type ships.

In response to threats of attacks by Israel against Yemen, the country’s army has warned that it will prevent the passage of all ships heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni military also emphasized that Israel would be a legitimate target if they passed through the country’s territorial waters.

