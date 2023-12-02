loading…

German Reichsfuehrer Adolf Hitler is greeted by the jubilant cheers of Sudeten Germans, as he enters Asch, after German troops took over the ceded territories of Czechoslovakia, on October 3, 1938. Photo/AP

BERLIN – The Holocaust is one of the darkest tragedies that has ever occurred in world history. This heartbreaking event befell the Jewish people during World War II.

The Jews at that time faced systematic persecution and murder. The perpetrator was none other than the German Nazi regime which was supported by its allies.

At that time, Nazi Germany was recorded as having exterminated at least six million Jews throughout the European territories it had controlled. Furthermore, what exactly is the tragedy of the Holocaust?

What is the Holocaust?

The word ‘Holocaust’ itself actually comes from Ancient Greek, namely “Holos” which means whole and “kaustos” means burned. The word is commonly used to describe sacrificial offerings burned on an altar.

In relation to history, the Holocaust is widely known as the genocide against European Jews by Nazi Germany. During this bloody period, millions of lives were reported to have been lost.

Quoting the Anne Frank House page, Jews also use the term ‘Shoah’ which means catastrophe. This period was a dark time that will be very difficult to forget.

The Beginning of the Holocaust

Anti-Semitism has strengthened since Adolf Hitler came to power. The reasons were quite varied, from accusations of Jewish ethnicity as the cause of Germany’s defeat in World War I, to Hitler’s obsession with the superiority of the Aryan (pure) race.

In the period 1933-1939, the Nazis began to make Germany an impossible place for Jews to live. Many of them are victims of discrimination, exclusion, robbery and violence.

Initially, the Nazis only wanted to expel ethnic Jews from Germany. In order to further their goals, they took away the livelihood of the Jewish people.

Afterwards, Jews were not allowed to work in certain professions. Then, they were also prohibited from marrying non-Jews.