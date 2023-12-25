loading…

The US and its coalition launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter Yemen's Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Operation Prosperity Guardian is a military operation launched by the United States and its coalition to improve security in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.

This operation aims to prevent attacks carried out by the Yemeni Houthi group on commercial ships and shipping lanes in the region.

This operation involved various warships, warplanes and troops from a coalition of 10 countries (United States, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain).

These warships patrol the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb to monitor the activities of ships in the region and identify those that pose a potential threat or are potential targets for attacks by the Houthis.

In December 2023, this operation had succeeded in preventing several attacks carried out by the Houthi group. One of the attacks that was prevented was an attack on an oil tanker belonging to Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's main oil company.

Objectives of Operation Prosperity Guardian

1. Prevent attacks carried out by the Houthi group on commercial ships and shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.

2. Improve security in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb, which is an important shipping lane for the world.

3. Spread the message to the Houthi group that they will not be able to disrupt shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.

