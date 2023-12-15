loading…

The Israeli army installed M117 stupid bombs on F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets. Photo/X

TEL AVIV – United States (US) intelligence revealed that about half of all air weapons dropped by Israel on the Gaza Strip were undirected or non-controlled “dumb bombs”.

The report was published by the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence, reported by Anadolu Agency.

An Office of the Director of National Intelligence assessment shows 40-45% of air-to-ground bombs are unguided or not guided missiles. This type of bomb was dropped during more than two months of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

This is based on a CNN report, citing three sources who have seen the document.

Israel says it has carried out more than 22,000 attacks so far during the war.

More than 18,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7 when Israel began its war. The number of dead could reach more than 20,000 if people still missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

The majority of the victims killed in Gaza, or around two-thirds, were women and children.

Previously, Hamas attacks killed more than 1,200 Israelis and took 239 people hostage.

The war has caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal area's housing damaged or destroyed.

Nearly 2 million people have been displaced in the densely populated region, amid shortages of food and clean water.