JAKARTA – Golani Brigade which is an elite force Israel which is currently in the international media spotlight because many of its personnel were massacred in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

At least ten elite Golani Brigade soldiers died after being ambushed by Hamas forces in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, last week. It was the deadliest day for Israel's elite troops, with Zionist media calling it the “Shujaiya catastrophe”.

According to The Guardian, two senior commanders were killed in the fighting.

Military observers assess that the deadly Hamas attack was very carefully planned and organized.

The massacre of many Golani Brigade personnel began with an ambush by an Israeli patrol unit entering the building complex. From there Hamas started attacking by throwing explosives at the Israeli Zionist troops.

Get to know the Golani Brigade

The Golani Brigade was essentially the first armed unit in the history of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The brigade was founded to win Israel's “War of Independence”.

Reporting from the Jewish Virtual Library page, the Golani Brigade was formed on February 22 1948 as a unit stationed on the Lebanon-Israel border, precisely in the hills of the Galilee.

Before the declaration of the founding of the State of Israel, the brigade's soldiers fought in the Mishmar Ha'emek, Tiberias, Migdal, Zemach and Rosh Pinna areas.

A number of major wars fought by the Golani Brigade include the 1956 Sinai War, the 1967 Six Day War, and the 1973 Yom Kippur War.